Arrested Suspect Of Pentagon Document Leak Worked On Military Base, Reveals Report

Amid the ongoing concerns of the United States on the leak of hundreds of classified Pentagon documents, it has been reported that the person behind the release of the secret military documents allegedly worked on a military base. According to The Washington Post, the young culprit allegedly posted the sensitive national security secrets to an online group of acquaintances to impress them.

The Post revealed that there were around two dozen individuals in the online chatting group where the information was allegedly shared. Notably, the Discord group was formed through an invitation in 2020, following a mutual love for guns, and military gear among the participants.

As per a news report published in The Post, the alleged leader of the group is described as a lonely young man, who is also a gun enthusiast. The alleged leaker, named “OG” on the online platform, began posting messages to the Discord chatroom last year that had a lot of military jargon and traversed a range of sensitive subjects.

The leaked documents

According to various media reports, the leaked documents shared in the chat group included some crucial information on the alleged pessimistic view of the United States on the war in Ukraine. The document also held the first known details about who may be behind a major national security breach that has rocked Washington in recent days.

Referring to the leak, US President Joe Biden in his first public comments on the matter said, “There’s a full-blown investigation going on. The intelligence community and the Justice Department are getting close.”

China calls on Washington

Commenting on the leak of the secret documents of the Pentagon, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on Washington and said that the leaked papers purportedly reveal the extent of US surveillance on important allies and partners such as South Korea and Israel.

“Many media outlets have pointed out that these leaked US military documents clearly show the deep involvement of the US in the Ukraine crisis. They also show once again that the US has long used its tech edge to conduct indiscriminate secret theft, surveillance, and eavesdropping on countries in the world, including its allies,” China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.