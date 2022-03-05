At a time when thousands of people helplessly wait for help and for their turn to be evacuated from the war-hit Ukraine, the Art of Living organisation has come forward with hundreds of volunteers for helping the Indian students and refugees and evacuating them to safety. In line with the Indian government's 'Operation Ganga' for evacuating Indian nationals from the war-torn country, the organisation has till now helped more than 1,000 students.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who has been closely watching over the Art of Living's initiative, spoke exclusively to Republic and stated that arrangements have been made for the people in Poland and Hungary. "We first take Indians but of course we don't refuse anybody here", he told Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the organisation's initiatives.

#RepublicExclusive | We have streams of people coming in. They haven't had food in 2 days, they've walked very long. It's appalling, these students went there to become doctors and are now facing a crisis: Sri Sri Ravishankar tells Republichttps://t.co/BQ99ZpCsTX pic.twitter.com/idwDKHuuyG — Republic (@republic) March 5, 2022

Furthermore, speaking on the other initiatives carried out by Art of Living, he said that more than 100 people have been accommodated in Budapest in the organisation's centers, while most of the nearby hotels and five-star hotels have been booked for providing shelters to people who come for help.

"We have streams of people coming in. They haven't had food in two days, they have walked a very long way. It is appalling that the students who came here to become doctors are now facing a situation of crisis", he added.

Extending his support to all the stranded people in Ukraine, the spiritual leader gave out a message and asked all the people to reach out to the organisation through its helpline numbers. He also assured that the people will be provided food, shelters and will be also received at the border areas if needed. "You are not alone. Don't lose your heart and courage in these trying times. Have hope and faith," he said.

#RepublicExclusive | Spiritual Leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks to Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Art of Living's initiative to evacuate Indian students from war-hit Ukrainehttps://t.co/BQ99ZpCsTX pic.twitter.com/UO6LcymeGx — Republic (@republic) March 5, 2022

'Helpline numbers are available for anyone seeking help': Swami Jyothirmaya

Similarly, Swami Jyothirmaya, Director of Art of Living in Europe also spoke to Republic and said that a helpline number has been issued, which people can use for contacting the organisation's volunteers. "I think more than 1,000 students are still in Ukraine, mainly around the Kharkiv region. We are in contact with many of those students," he said.

Swami Jyothirmaya who is presently at the Ukraine-Poland border has been assisting in the organisation's evacuation initiative with hundreds of volunteers participating in supporting stranded people. On the other hand, the stranded Indian students who are presently at the organisation's shelter also spoke to Republic and made an appeal to the Indian government to look after their future course of education as uncertainty continues to prevail regarding the developments in Russia-Ukraine war.

Image: Republic World