Art Of Living Volunteers In Europe Reach Out To Help Stranded Indian Students In Ukraine

As India continues to ensure the safety of nationals stranded in Ukraine, Art of Living volunteers in Europe have reached out to help stranded Indian students and Ukrainian refugees amid Russia's military operations. Volunteers of the global humanitarian organisation, are facilitating Indians with shelter and basic amenities, who are crossing borders into various European countries. In a statement, the organisation mentioned that refugee centres are currently operational in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, and Western European countries including Germany.

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict intensifies, global humanitarian leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, "At this hour of crisis, I appeal to the students and their families to not give up hope. All the help is being made available and our volunteers from all across Europe are there by your side, who will provide you with food, water, and other essential items".

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar assures help to Indian students stranded in Ukraine

Some of the ongoing work done by Art of Living volunteers across Europe include providing all the support to those who are fleeing Ukraine including thousands of Indian students. Shelters are arranged in Hungary for more than 150 people. It is further mentioned that more than 500 beds in Poland have been arranged.

"Our volunteers at Poland border providing assistance to refugees arriving. There are families with children who are as young as 2 months old. All essential supplies have been stocked up by our team", the statement said.

Earlier on February 28, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had said, "Our volunteering team who are in western as well as eastern Europe are being mobilised, and that is what our Prime Minister had requested me to do, to connect our volunteers with the Embassies, and we have done that in Romania, Poland, and Hungary. In Hungary, a place for 500 Indian students was made immediately in just half an hour. Today, we are ready to welcome any number of youths coming from Ukraine and its neighbouring countries. On top of this, we have a large group of volunteers in Ukraine itself, and they will help the students with a shoulder to shoulder and keep them in safer places, so we need not have to worry about it. This is a trying time and we will come out of this".

(Image: Art of Living)