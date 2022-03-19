Artyom Datsishin, Ukrainian Ballet Dancer, Dies After Being Injured In Russian Bombings

The Russia-Ukraine war is currently a major global concern for everyone. The terrifying condition in Ukraine is becoming worse with each passing day. Hundreds of people have been injured so far. After the demise of famous Ukrainian actor, Oksana Shvets in Russian shelling, Ukraine witnessed another loss in just a few hours.

Recently, Ukrainian ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin passed away 3 weeks after getting injured in Russian bombings.

Ukrainian Ballet dancer Artyom Datsishin dies amidst the Russia-Ukraine War

With ongoing Russia- Ukraine war not coming to end, Ukraine has lost yet another artist. As per the reports of Daily Mail, Artyom Datsishin died three weeks after being injured during Russian bombings. The veteran ballet star, who had won multiple championships, was confirmed dead. Reportedly, The-43-year old had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks after sustaining injuries from the Russian shelling in Kyiv. But he lost his battle and passed away on March 17, and his friend Tatyana Borovik confirmed the news of his death on social media.

'On February 26, he was fired upon by the Russian military. He was seriously wounded and died in the hospital,' revealed the late dancer's friend Tatyana Borovik.

His friends, family, and well-wishers were devastated by his death, and they have expressed their grief on their social media handles. Reportedly, his funeral was held in Kyiv on Friday.

More about Artyom Datsishin

For the unversed, Artyom Datsishin was a principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine. Datsishin had performed the main roles in Swan Lake, The Nutcracker, Sleeping Beauty, Giselle, and Romeo and Juliet. He enjoyed a stellar career, performing in Europe and the United States.

The Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine has been fighting for its land for quite a long time now. Nearly more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland and are seeking shelter in neighbouring countries. Hundreds of civilians including children, women have already been killed after Russian forces invaded their neighbour. The alarming situation continues to cause destruction resulting in the loss of lives.

IMAGE: AP/TWITTER@GWDANCEWRITER