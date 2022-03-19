The US is still concerned over China providing military assistance to Russia, even after Joe Biden concluded a two-hour phone call with the Chinese President Xi Jinping, on March 18. However, the two leaders agreed on a 'diplomatic solution' to be the best outcome to the conflict. On the issue of Taiwan, China thinks some factions in the US are trying to send 'wrong signals' over the issue of Taiwanese independence.

USA concerned China could provide material support to Russia

"We have that concern. The President detailed what the implications and consequences would be if China provides material support to Russia," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, when asked if the Biden administration is still concerned, Beijing might help Russia, as quoted in Sputnik."That is something we will be watching and the world will be watching," Psaki added. Biden after having a two-hour call with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping warned China of the impending implications and consequences if China provided material support to Russia.

"President Biden detailed our efforts to prevent and then respond to the invasion, including by imposing costs on Russia. He described the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia as it conducts brutal attacks against Ukrainian cities and civilians," a White House readout informed.

Xi Jinping acknowledgedthats China and USA are responsible global powers, they should be able to address the pressing and urgent issues, more importantly, keeping in mind the work and life of billions of people, as quoted by Xinhua. Both the leaders agreed, a diplomatic solution is the best possible way out of the current Russia-Ukraine standoff, which entered the 24th day on March 19.

On the issue of Taiwan, the USA reiterated its policy and said, USA's position on Taiwan has not changed. The United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo, according to the readout. Xi blamed certain factions in the US are sending a wrong signal over the Taiwanese independence, adding that "this is very dangerous"

Russia invaded Ukraine on March 24, after which China has taken a neutral stand however with veiled support towards Russia.

