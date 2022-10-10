As Conflict Escalates In Ukraine, MEA Issues Travel Advisory For Indian Nationals

Hours after Russia launched a number of missile strikes against multiple Ukrainian cities damaging the civilian infrastructure, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued an advisory to the Indian nationals residing in Ukraine to avoid non-essential travel in view of the escalating situation in the country. The Ministry also advised Indian nationals to adhere to the security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian government.

"In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine. They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities," the MEA advisory said.

The advisory further asked the nationals to keep the Indian Embassy in Ukraine informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine, so that they can be reached if the need arises.

MEA's advisory:

'Profound impact on the world...'

Referring to the recent escalation of the war in Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday revealed New Delhi's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war and stated that it can have a "very profound impact" all across the globe. Jaishankar further stated that India continues to stand against the conflict in Ukraine, but also acknowledged its long-standing relationship with Russia.

"We believe that the Russia-Ukraine conflict does not serve the interest of anybody - neither the participants nor the international community," the External Affairs Minister added. Jaishankar was speaking in Canberra in Australia after holding talks with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong.

Notably, earlier this month, India did not vote in the UN Security Council’s draft resolution that denounced Russia's "illegal referenda" and its recent annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. The council also demanded the end of Russia’s hostilities against Ukraine and expressed the need for the two neighbouring countries to have negotiation talks.

It is also important to note that India has so far not outrightly condemned the Russian regime over its offensive in Ukraine and has maintained a diplomatic stand on the matter. However, it has also emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy are the ultimate solutions to end the long-standing conflict.