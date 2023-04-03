As Finland Set To Join NATO, Russia Vows To Enhance Its Military Potential In Retaliation

On Monday, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of NATO, announced that Finland would officially become the 31st member of the largest military alliance in the world on Tuesday. However, as per a report from PBS, Russia issued a warning in response, stating that it would increase its defenses near the shared border if the military bloc decided to deploy troops in its new member. "We will strengthen our military potential in the western and northwestern direction. In the event that the forces and resources of other NATO members are deployed in Finland, we will take additional steps to reliably ensure Russia's military security," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said, as per a report from Russia's RIA Novosti.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels, Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of NATO, declared that this week is a momentous occasion. He announced that starting from tomorrow, Finland would officially become a full member of the alliance, marking a historic moment. Stoltenberg expressed his optimism about Sweden joining NATO in the near future. Sweden's membership has been blocked by Turkey.

Look at ties between Russia and Finland

Russia's decision to boost its troop deployment near its border will make Finland more susceptible to conflict. Military conflicts between Russia and Finland can be traced back to the early 20th century, when Finland was part of the Russian Empire. During this time, Finland was subjected to Russification policies that aimed to suppress Finnish language and culture, which led to growing tensions between the two nations.

In 1917, Finland declared its independence from Russia, but the Soviet Union did not recognise this until 1920. Despite this recognition, tensions between the two nations persisted, and in 1939, the Soviet Union launched a surprise attack on Finland, sparking the Winter War. The Winter War lasted for 105 days, during which time Finland put up a valiant defense against the Soviet Union's superior military forces. However, in the end, Finland was forced to cede some of its territory to the Soviet Union in the Moscow Peace Treaty of 1940.

The conflict between Russia and Finland continued during World War II, with Finland joining forces with Nazi Germany against the Soviet Union. This conflict, known as the Continuation War, lasted from 1941 to 1944 and saw heavy casualties on both sides. After World War II, Finland was able to maintain its independence and neutrality, but tensions with the Soviet Union persisted. This culminated in the Lapland War of 1944-1945, during which Finland fought against German forces retreating from northern Norway.

In recent years, tensions between Russia and Finland have risen again, particularly following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. Finland has been critical of Russia's actions in Ukraine and has sought to strengthen its defense capabilities. Russia, for a long time, has been concerned about Finland's deeper ties with NATO. However, by deciding to invade Ukraine, Russia unintentionally ended up nudging Finland towards joining NATO.