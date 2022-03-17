As ICJ Delivers Verdict On Russia-Ukraine War, Indian Judge Bhandari Votes Against Moscow

In a boost for Ukraine on Wednesday, the International Court of Justice asked Russia to immediately suspend its military operation that it commenced on February 24 in the war-hit nation. However, the most interesting aspect of the verdict was that Justice Dalveer Bhandari, who is India's nominee was one of the 13 ICJ judges who voted in favour of directing the Vladimir Putin regime to stop its invasion of Ukraine.

Elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on October 28, 2005, Bhandari was first elected to the ICJ on April 27, 2012, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Awn Shawkat Al-Khasawneh of Jordan.

In a historic moment for the country, he was re-elected to the UN's principal judicial organ on February 6, 2018, after receiving all 15 votes in the UN Security Council and 183 out of the 193 votes in the UN General Assembly. Justice Bhandari was conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award in 2014. His decision assumes significance as India has consistently refused to condemn Russia's aggression and abstained from resolutions tabled on the Ukraine war in the UNSC as well as the UNGA.

At the same time, it is pertinent to note that PM Modi has spoken to both Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian president Putin on multiple occasions on aspects such as the safe evacuation of Indian nationals and cessation of violence.

On March 7, PM Modi also suggested a direct conversation between Zelenskyy and Putin to assist in the attempts to broker peace. However, Russia is pushing Ukraine to acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states and change its Constitution to reject any intention to enter any bloc.

ICJ verdict

On February 25, Ukraine instituted proceedings against Russia, urging the court to call upon the Vladimir Putin regime to immediately halt all military actions in the territory of the former, pending the holding of a hearing.

It contended that Russia's rationale to commence a special military operation was based on a "lie" that genocide had been committed in Luhansk and Donetsk. Agreeing with this line of argument, the ICJ observed that Ukraine has a right to not be subjected to a military operation by Russia for the purpose of preventing and punishing a genocide in the territory of the former.