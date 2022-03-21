In the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked military offensive upon neighbouring country Ukraine, a slew of notable enterprises including Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and McDonald's have either partially or completely suspended their operations in Moscow. Joining many fast-food companies, one of the significant consumer products companies to halt their Moscow-based operations was McDonald's, which claims over 840 outlets across Russia. In a significant development, it has now come to light that a Russian fast-food franchise, Uncle Vanya is trying hard to replace McDonald's soon after the Chicago-based company has announced the temporary suspension of all operations in Russia.

According to media reports, the Russian-based company recently filed a patent application to trademark its logo, which displays a striking resemblance to the popular Golden Arches symbol. Notably, the new Russian fast-food chain's new logo possesses an uncanny resemblance to the McDonald's logo, as the latter's logo has been turned on its side with an extra line added just to form a B shape.

This NOT McDonald’s! This Uncle Vanya! They have Golden Arches, we have Golden В. They have Big Mac, we have Big Mikhail. Yes, both have all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles & onions, but all Big Mikhail come with Putine, whether you like it or not. 😡 — Uncle Vanya - Дядя Ваня (@eatunclevanya) March 21, 2022

Russia-Ukraine war: Russian fast-food chain tries to take over McDonald's

It is pertinent to mention here that Moscow has removed protection for patent holders who belong to "unfriendly" countries. This development came after foreign companies suspended operations in Russia. Earlier, while issuing a statement, McDonald's said, "At this juncture, it's impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia. We are experiencing disruptions to our supply chain along with other operational impacts."

@RealPepeEscobar You sound saltier than Uncle Vanya large fry combo. Vanya Dissaproves... https://t.co/BgfMn07ooZ — Uncle Vanya - Дядя Ваня (@eatunclevanya) March 21, 2022

Meanwhile, the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, claimed that this home-grown fast-food chain could soon replace all McDonald's outlets as the company has yet to announce if, or when, it will reopen its chains, reported Russia's Interfax news agency. Sobyanin asserted that 99% of the ingredients used by Uncle Vanya are Russian-made and said it's superior to the US brand. As per reports, domestic fast-food chains were reportedly given 500 million rubles by Moscow's city council after several big brands left Russia in condemnation of the violence.

According to a report by the Independent, Russia's State Duma speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, last week told parliament that Uncle Vanya should replace McDonald's. This is the first time in 30 years that McDonald's has suspended its operation in Russia. Recently, the Chicago-based burger giant stated that it would continue to pay "62,000 people who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald's brand to serve their communities."

Image: Unsplash