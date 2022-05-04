As Pope Taunts Kirill As 'Putin's Altar Boy', Russian Church Says 'Won't Help In Talks'

As Pope Francis asked Russian Patriarch Kirill to not be 'Putin's altar boy', Moscow Patriarchate responded by saying that such statements are unlikely to help in a constructive dialogue with Vatican. Notably, in an interview with an Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Pope Francis warned the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill to avoid being 'Putin's altar boy'. Moreover, the Pope also stated in the interview that Kirill, for the first 20 minutes into the meeting between the two on March 16 via video-conferencing, was reading the justifications for the war.

The Russian orthodox church responded by saying that such statements by Pope Francis misrepresented the conversation and won't help in a constructive dialogue between the Roman Catholic Church and Russian Orthodox churches.

"It is regrettable that a month and a half after the conversation with Patriarch Kirill, Pope Francis chose the wrong tone to convey the content of this conversation," the statement by the Patriarchate’s external relations department said. "Such statements are unlikely to contribute to the establishment of a constructive dialogue between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox churches, which is especially necessary at the present time."

The statement citing the Russian Patriarch mentioned about the facts narrated during the meeting, which were ignored by the western media or only found a cursory mention.

Patriarch Kirill states the facts reasoning Russia's aggression against Ukraine

The leader of the Russian church said that the conflict began with the turn of events in 2014 in Kiev that led to the change in government in Ukraine. He specifically mentioned the events of May 2 in Odessa when actions by Nazi groups led to the deaths of Russian speaking civilains. Kirill further stated that Russia was assured that NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) will no longer make an eastward expansion in the waning days of the USSR, however, not only this promise was broken but the former Soviet Baltic Republics joined NATO. As a consequence, NATO's missiles were just 130 kms away from St. Petersberg and if Ukraine joined NATO, missiles would potentially be minutes away from Moscow, the statement mentioned.

In response to these statements, Pope Francis said "I listened and told him; I don't understand anything about this. Brother, we are not clerics of state, we cannot use the language of politics but that of Jesus."

Image: AP