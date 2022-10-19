On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that martial law will be introduced in the four Ukrainian territories that Moscow annexed. The four territories are Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia and martial law will come into effect from Thursday. Putin made this announcement during a security council meeting, stating, "I have signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four constituent entities of Russia. It will immediately be sent to the Federation Council for approval. The State Duma has been notified of this decision."

Andrei Klishas, the chairman of Russia's Federation Council committee, said that Russia's Federation Council will examine Putin's decree on martial law as soon as possible, as per CNN. The announcement of martial law comes at a time when Russia is readying itself for a Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kherson. The question that arises now is - what exactly is the Russian martial law?

What is martial law?

Martial law in essence means civilian administration will be replaced by military administration and certain individual rights will be curtailed. Martial law is introduced by nation-states when the central authority deems that the civilian administration is struggling to function. According to Russian law, introduction of martial law is permitted when the Russian state faces an external threat. In Russia, the President has the authority to introduce martial law by introducing a presidential decree, after which the President has to inform the nation about his decision along with informing the Federation Council and the Russian Duma. If the Federation Council does not approve the presidential decree within 44 hours then the decree loses legal authority.

The martial law grants authorities the power to implement measures to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces and protect the population and territory from man-made or natural emergencies, including powers to implement mobilisation measures, power to carry out civil-defense measures, as per the information on Russian government's website. It grants authorities the power to restrict the movement of vehicles and carry out their inspection. It also grants authorities the power to resettle residents to safe areas and mandates providing such residents with living quarters.

Russia is currently planning to relocate residents of Kherson to other parts of Russia, as Russian forces in the region wait for Ukrainian counter-offensive. The martial law entails introduction of a special operation regime to ensure proper functioning of transport, communication, energy facilities. Purpose of martial law is maintaining public order, ensuring public security, the protection of Russian forces, military installations, important state and special facilities.

The martial law intends to lay the legal groundwork which allows authorities to organize local residents in a manner that supports the military and security services, as per reports from NBC. A CNBC report suggests that Russia's martial law gives authorities the power to take over operating printing houses, automated systems, computer centres and use them for defensive purposes along with the right to monitor telephone conversations. As per a report from the Moscow Times, under martial law, authorities have the power to impose curfews, censor information, and set travel and residence restrictions. Russia's constitution states that, "the rights and freedoms of citizens of the Russian Federation, foreign citizens and stateless persons” can be restricted when martial law is in effect. Authorities may also ban the operation of international and foreign organisations if they are undermining the military's mission.

A report from Sputnik states that during martial law, mass public events, strikes and political activities are prohibited, additionally no elections can be held in territories where martial law is in force. Citizens may be forced to take part in defence of territories or military installations and may be forced to repair important facilities that have been destroyed. The authorities will have the power to detain and isolate citizens of foreign nations who are at war with the Russian federation. Sale of ammunations, explosives and poisonous substances will be prohibited and the authorities will have the right to seize these objects if they discover any citizen in possession of these objects. Authorities will also have the power to take over private property and use them to aid the military's war effort.

The modern federation of Russia has never imposed martial law before Wednesday. The erstwhile USSR imposed martial law during the 2nd World War, which is commonly known as the Great Patriotic War in Russia. Under the Tsars, the Russian empire imposed martial law in regions that were near the theatre of war.