As Putin Oversees Strategic Drills, How Strong Is Threat Of Nuclear War Against Ukraine?

Amid the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine, Moscow has been exhibiting its nuclear power by launching a nuclear exercise on Wednesday, thus sending a strict warning to the already war-ravaged nation. The intensity of the recent exercise can be apprehended with the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin remotely monitored multiple trial launches of ballistic and cruise missiles in a show of force. According to Russian-state media reports, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu termed the recent drills "a teaser" if Ukraine tries to attack Russian territory with nuclear weapons.

This came amid Russia's continuous effort to paint Ukraine as a hazardous nuclear state which could potentially "harm the territorial integrity of Moscow". Although several top Russian officials have been raising the issue on international platforms, this was the first time that President Putin himself made the unsubstantiated dirty bomb allegations-- without providing any concrete evidence. Putin said Ukraine plans to “use a so-called ‘dirty bomb’ as a provocation” and contended the United States was using Ukraine as a “battering ram” against Russia and its regional allies, turning the country into a “testing ground for military-biological experiments.”

Russia claims of having adequate info on Ukrainian "dirty bombs"

Though the allegations have been categorically refuted by both West and the war-torn nation, they warned Russia could use this tactic to rage more lethal conflict in Ukraine. Western officials noted that Putin could use allegations to attack Ukraine with nuke weapons. Despite the Western dismissals, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that Russian intelligence officials have concrete evidence that Ukraine is preparing for a "terror attack" on Moscow. Besides, Russia also raised a red flag on the recent nuclear exercises held by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The concern from Moscow came despite the fact the intergovernmental organisation informed Russia about routine annual exercises in advance. Notably, NATO is carrying out its own long-planned annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe.

NATO claims Putin could use ill-tactics to escalate nuke war

Rejecting the claims, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Russia’s statements "unsubstantiated" and “absurd.” He noted that Russia could use this reason to escalate the war in Ukraine. “Allies reject this blatantly false accusation, and Russia must not use false pretexts to escalate the war further,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday. He underlined that the 30-nation military organization “will not be intimidated or deterred from supporting Ukraine’s right to self-defence for as long as it takes.”

Amid Russia nuclear drills, Putin also sends a signal to negotiate with Zelenskyy

Amid this chaotic situation, President Putin also hinted to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he is ready to negotiate. The latest message came via Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco Embalo, President of Guinea Bissau, who visited Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy. “I was in Russia with President Putin, who asked me to forward you what we spoke about, something he thinks would be very important. He wishes and thinks that a direct dialogue should happen between your two countries,” the Guinea Bissau leader said. Therefore, there are fewer chances of Putin escalating war with nuked weapons, knowing the fact that the West and Europe have been providing extraordinary military support to the war-embattled nation.

Image: AP