As Putin Signs Law To Streamline Military Conscription, Fear Of Second Mobilisation Grows

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to sign a new law aimed at streamlining military conscription procedures in Russia. This move has raised concerns and fears of another wave of mobilisation for Moscow's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The proposed law includes provisions for electronic delivery of military call-up papers, in addition to traditional letters, and imposes a ban on those liable for military service from traveling abroad. According to a report from CNN, these changes have sparked speculation and analysis about the potential implications for Russia's military operations and geopolitical dynamics in the region, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Russian officials have denied claims that the new bill paves the way for another round of mobilisation, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stating that it is intended to address the issues that arose from the controversial partial mobilisation order issued in September, which led to thousands of Russians fleeing. However, the stringent new regulations would make it more challenging for Russian men to evade a call-up if it is issued, and concerns have been expressed by some Russians about the implications of the plan.

People in Moscow are concerned about a second mobilisation

Alexey, a 41-year-old lawyer from Moscow, expressed his concerns to CNN, stating, "Now it will be much easier to mobilise me, given how digitalised life in Moscow has become." Although he falls outside the official age range for mobilisation, he does not trust the Kremlin to adhere to their own guidelines when it comes to calling up recruits.

"I have no illusions with regard to the assurances of authorities, who insist these amendments were passed exclusively to improve the draft's book-keeping and have nothing to do with the second mobilisation wave," he said. "I don't believe a word of this." He added that the mobilisation "never ended. It has began and continues to the day.”