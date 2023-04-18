As Putin Visits Eastern Ukraine; Zelenskyy Boosts Soldiers Morale In Avdiivka: See Pics

Quick links:
A soldier reported to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during an awarding ceremony at a position in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Zelenskyy was seen shaking hands with a soldier during an awarding ceremony at a position in Avdiivka.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin during a visit to the headquarters of the national guard "Vostok" (East) at an undisclosed location.
Putin met with commander of the grouping of troops "Dnepr" Col. Gen. Oleg Makarevich upon his arrival to the headquarters of the group of troops "Dnepr."
Putin arrived at an undisclosed location. The Kremlin said Putin has visited headquarters of the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow.