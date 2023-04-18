Last Updated:

As Putin Visits Eastern Ukraine; Zelenskyy Boosts Soldiers Morale In Avdiivka: See Pics

The visit of Putin and Zelenskyy aims to fortify soldiers' commitment as the war approaches its 14th month and Kyiv gets ready for a potential counteroffensive.

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
1/10
Image: AP

A soldier reported to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during an awarding ceremony at a position in Avdiivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
2/10
Image: AP

Zelenskyy was seen shaking hands with a soldier during an awarding ceremony at a position in Avdiivka.

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
3/10
Image: AP

Zelenskyy visited a hospital near Avdiivka in Donetsk region, Ukraine.

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
4/10
Image: AP

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Col. Gen. Alexander Lapin during a visit to the headquarters of the national guard "Vostok" (East) at an undisclosed location.

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
5/10
Image: AP

Putin met with commander of the grouping of troops "Dnepr" Col. Gen. Oleg Makarevich upon his arrival to the headquarters of the group of troops "Dnepr."

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
6/10
Image: AP

Zelenskyy talked with a commander at a position in Avdiivka, Donetsk region.

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
7/10
Image: AP

Putin arrived at an undisclosed location. The Kremlin said Putin has visited headquarters of the Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
8/10
Image: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu shake hands during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow.

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
9/10
Image: AP

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy held discussion with soldiers.

Valdimir Putin visits Ukraine
10/10
Image: AP

The Ukrainian President posed for a selfie with a soldier.

