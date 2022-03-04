As the situation of Ukraine under the Russian invasion continue to worsen with each passing day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday asserted that there is an urgent need of strengthening the forces. In a statement, Zelenskyy noted that strengthening of the air force and military aircraft was needed specifically to allow Ukraine to defend itself against the Russians.

"Ukraine is losing many people due to the Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure", the Ukrainian President was quoted as saying. The statement comes as the Russian military occupied the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear power plant after a fierce battle earlier in the day. As per Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU), a fire broke out at the training building outside the NPP which was extinguished by 6:20 AM (Ukraine Time). The agency further informed that the ZNPP power units remain intact, unit 1's reactor compartment auxiliary buildings have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit. Also, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that no change in radiation levels has been reported.

As the offensive enters the 9th day, the Russian forces have already captured Ukraine's southern city of Kherson while attacks on Kharkiv, Mariupol, and Chernihiv among others are continuing, with Putin looking to close in on Kyiv - where Zelensky stands determined.

'Second round of peace talks yield no results'

Meanwhile, as the second round of negotiations between delegations of Ukraine and Russia in Belarus ended with no breakthrough, sources informed that the two sides will be meeting for a third round. The date for the third round is not yet confirmed, sources further informed.

Reports said that in the second round, humanitarian issues were discussed between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv reported has agreed to Moscow's demand to create safe corridors backed by cease-fires to evacuate civilians and deliver aid. However, Ukrainian negotiators said that they didn't receive what they had counted on from their Russian counterparts, which included a ceasefire and immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from its land.

Image: AP/Republic