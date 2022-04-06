As Russia's offensive against Ukraine enters day 42, Republic TV is the only Indian channel bringing all the details from 20 devastated cities in the war-torn country, including Central Donetsk, which was hit by a Russian rocket recently, killing 26 people. Despite the devastation, Russian troops continue shelling in the region. Several houses are in ruins after another explosion that took place at 2:30 am.

Speaking to Republic, a local said, "There was shelling in the night, around 2:30 AM. We were sleeping at home, and then there was an explosion and everything started to fall. There are no military facilities around here." Another Ukrainian resident said, "It looks like Smerch, but it can be Uragan. However the explosion was huge, and everyone heard it. It was at 2:30 am and it woke all up."

Greece expels 12 Russian diplomats

Meanwhile, the Greek Foreign Ministry stated that authorities have asked 12 members of the Russian Federation diplomatic and consular missions to leave. The decision was communicated to the Russian ambassador by the general secretary of the Greek foreign ministry. A foreign ministry official stated that the Russian officials were not following international laws. On Monday, Germany and France each announced approximately 75 expulsions. On Tuesday, countries like Italy, Spain, and Slovenia followed suit, with the European Union declaring a group of Russian officials working for its institutions "persona non grata."

President of European Commission says latest sanctions will not be the last

On the other hand, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that the European Commission's fresh package of sanctions against Russia proposed the day before would not be the last. She said that pressure on Putin and the Russian administration must be increased once more and as a result, they propose that the sanctions be tightened even further. She further said that they restrict the Kremlin's political and economic power. She said that the latest sanctions won't be the last sanctions they impose against Russia.