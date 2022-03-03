Amid intensifying tensions between Russia and Ukraine, technology firm Ajax Systems recently launched an Air Alert app in collaboration with stfalcon.com and with support from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation. The application, which is now available for Android and iOS systems, is designed to rapidly notify users about the start and end of a civil defence alert in the region.

The software is designed to send out a loud alert in case of an airstrike, chemical assault, technological disaster, or other civil defence warnings. Alerts, which can be received even when the phone is in silent or sleep mode, can be mistaken for civil defence sirens in cities, thus users should be aware of their surroundings when responding to app notifications.

The Air Alert app is meant to be a supplement, not a primary source of civil defence notifications. In remote or new city areas, small towns and villages, civil defence sirens or other notifying tactics are ineffective, according to Ajax. As a result, a dependable alternative tool with notifications is required to keep track of the issue. The software receives real-time signals from Ukrainian regional governments, allowing users to respond as promptly as possible.

Russia Ukraine war

Between March 2 and 3, Russian shelling and attacks on civilian populations killed 34 citizens in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, according to emergency services. Meanwhile, the governor of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region noted that the port city of Mariupol, which was one of the first objectives of the Russian invasion, was without power and water.

According to British military intelligence, Russia's assault on Kyiv has made minimal progress over the past three days, and the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Mariupol remain in Ukrainian control. Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly voted in an extraordinary session on Wednesday to demand that Moscow cease its aggression on Ukraine immediately. India voted no on the resolution, stating that the only way to address issues is via communication and diplomacy.

Image: AP