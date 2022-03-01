As Russia Invades Ukraine & Encircles Kyiv, What Can The West Do And What Is It Doing?

As the situation in Ukraine gets grim by the day, many countries in the West have stepped up their efforts to support the war-hit nation in order to thwart Russia's designs. Even though the Ukrainian and Russian delegations completed the first round of talks and discussed the possibility of holding another round of talks in the near future, Moscow has not shown any signs of stalling its invasion of Ukraine. On the contrary, Russian forces have intensified their attack, launching missile strikes on the central Freedom square and residential districts of Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, satellite imagery showed that a 40-mile long convoy of Russian armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and support vehicles was threatening to move on to Kyiv. In order to combat Putin, US president Joe Biden discussed with allies their continued support to Ukraine in the form of security, economic and humanitarian assistance. Meanwhile, the French Finance Minister has vowed to wage a complete economic and financial war on Russia.

The West's approach

The US- While Biden immediately imposed a limited set of sanctions after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR), it failed to deter the latter from announcing a full-fledged offensive days later. While the US has already committed over $1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, Biden also announced that weapons worth $350 million will be supplied to the war-hit nation. In a bid to put massive pressure on the Russian economy, it has also taken a series of steps.

This includes restricting the export of high-end US technologies to the country, restricting Russian companies such as Gazprom, Russian Railways and Rostelecom and Alrosa from raising money from through the US market, freezing assets of Putin, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, members of the Parliament and other top officials and removal of certain Russian banks from the Swift system. However, the US still has the potential of imposing more sanctions and sending additional weapons as demanded by Ukraine. Moreover, it can try to turn the public opinion in Russia against the war.

Among the many factors which might have led Putin to embark on the special operation is Ukraine's non-inclusion in NATO, thus implying the Western nations won't send their troops for protection. Thus, at this juncture, the US might have to assuage Russia's concern about the eastward expansion of NATO in order to ensure a cessation of the violence. It can also attempt at facilitating a dialogue between Ukraine and Russia at every possible forum to bring about a truce.

The European Union- A powerful bloc of 27 countries, the European Union has also come down heavily on Russia's decision to go to war with Ukraine. In a historic move, it also decided to unblock 450 million euros for members states to buy arms for Ukraine. Apart from imposing sanctions similar to that of the US, it has banned Alfa-Bank and Bank Otkritie from issuing bonds, shares, or loans in the EU for refinancing, EU-based companies from exporting technology and doing business with certain Russian companies and so forth.

Additionally, it has prohibited the listing of Russian state-owned entities on EU trading venues, export of all spare parts and equipment to Russian airlines and space industry and privileged access for Russian officials and diplomats. Countries that are a part of the EU such as the UK have also restricted the access of wealthy Russians to banks apart from promising military assistance to Ukraine in the form of defensive weapons and non-lethal aid. Other EU countries including France, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, and Denmark are also sending advanced weapons to the war-hit country.

There have also been calls for the EU to not only help improve the cyber security of Ukraine but also use its tech power to counter the disinformation operations and cyber-attacks by Russia. Furthermore, the EU can send a strong message to Russia by approving Ukraine's application for membership under a special procedure as suggested by Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This might also potentially enable member countries to send their troops to Ukraine for the common safety of the region.