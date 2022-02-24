As Russia Invades Ukraine, Indian Air Force Put On Standby For Evacuation: Sources

With more than 20,000 students stranded in Russia-invaded Ukraine, sources informed Republic TV that Indian Air Force (IAF) has been put on high alert. The IAF is on standby, ready for any kind of action including evacuation that will be ordered by the Government of India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals. Central govt will ensure the safety of all Indians," MioS, MEA V Muraleedharan said. He added," I spoke to Malayali students in Ukraine on phone. Indian students in the southern areas of Ukraine have told us that they're getting food, water & power. Students & parents should not panic."

MEA holds special meeting

A high-level meeting of the MEA took place earlier in the day, in which a discussion was held in relation to the contingency plans being put into operation. Given airspace closure, MEA has decided to activate alternate evacuation routes. Also, MEA has decided to send additional Russian speaking officials to India's Embassy in Ukraine as well as Embassies in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

The MEA control room in Delhi is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Russia invades Ukraine

Announcing a special military operation in Ukraine earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the motive behind it was not to 'capture 'the Eastern European country but just to 'demilitarize'. Urging the Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home', Putin had said that the fight between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers was 'inevitable'.

Meanwhile, the Defence of Ukraine has refused to 'go home' and take part in the fight. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Valery Zaluzhny, said," We are on our land and will not surrender but take it together to victory!"