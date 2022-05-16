Last Updated:

As Russia Tries To Salvage A War Gone Awry, Here Are Few Stills Of The Crisis-torn Ukraine

On February 24, Russia launched an "unprovoked" attack on Ukraine, claiming to end all the 'Neo-Nazis' in the country. It has been 82 days since then.

An elderly woman hides in the basement of a shelter in Irpin. The shelter has no electricity or ventilation, like most of the bomb shelters in Ukraine. 

 

A Ukrainian woman mourns next to the body of her 15-year-old son in Kharkiv. As many as 223 children have been killed and 408 injured since the war started. 

A Ukrainian woman being treated by emergency services workers in Kharkiv. The city was liberated by Ukrainians last week. 

Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze at a house after a Russian attack in Kharkiv. 

Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin. 

A Ukrainian woman holds her cat as she stands near the dead bodies of her husband and brother in Bucha. 

A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin. As President Zelenskyy's troops took over Bucha and Irpin, they found tortured and maimed bodies, many of them lying unattended on the streets.

A man rides his bicycle across a street in Kharkiv. Smoke arising from a fire in the vicinity could be seen in the background. 

Ukrainian residents crowd under a destroyed bridge in Kyiv suburb Irpin.

A man suspected to be a Russian collaborator is detained during an operation by the Security Service of Ukraine. 

