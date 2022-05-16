As Russia Tries To Salvage A War Gone Awry, Here Are Few Stills Of The Crisis-torn Ukraine

Quick links:
An elderly woman hides in the basement of a shelter in Irpin. The shelter has no electricity or ventilation, like most of the bomb shelters in Ukraine.
A Ukrainian woman mourns next to the body of her 15-year-old son in Kharkiv. As many as 223 children have been killed and 408 injured since the war started.
A Ukrainian woman being treated by emergency services workers in Kharkiv. The city was liberated by Ukrainians last week.
A Ukrainian woman holds her cat as she stands near the dead bodies of her husband and brother in Bucha.
A man stands atop a destroyed bridge in Irpin. As President Zelenskyy's troops took over Bucha and Irpin, they found tortured and maimed bodies, many of them lying unattended on the streets.
A man rides his bicycle across a street in Kharkiv. Smoke arising from a fire in the vicinity could be seen in the background.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates