As Russia-Ukraine War Completes 100 Days, Here's What Changed; Was It Possible To Stop It?

"We will seek to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, as well as bring to trial those who perpetrated numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation,” President Vladimir Putin said right before announcing his "Special Military Operation" on Ukraine on February 24. It has been 100 days since then and the bloodshed has only laid bare the difference in opinion of both sides. Putin’s claims that Russians and Ukrainians were “one” has now been rejected by the majority of Ukrainians. Meanwhile, the international community has dismissed his claims that the attacks aim at "denazifying" a country led by someone whose ancestors were killed in the holocaust.

After three months of the war, the Orcs (a name given by Ukrainians to Russian troops) have turned dozens of cities into a wide macabre of death, annihilated over 200 Heritage sites, including many soviet era structures, and killed hundreds of innocent civilians including pregnant women, kids and handicapped. Those who have survived have lost family members, loved ones, livelihood, a roof over their head and most importantly the zeal to live.

New war hero?

As Putin presses to salvage a battle gone awry, a new war hero has emerged- 44-year-old comedian turned politician Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was not even three years after Zelenskyy was elected as Ukrainian President when his Russian counterpart launched a full-fledged military operation on his country. However, the former entertainer with no prior political experience decided to not surrender and plunged into where the war was deepest. Since then, he has been galvanising support for his country, giving speeches and making virtual appearances on almost every platform of the world.

Global Consequences

The war has weighed heavy on global supply chains. Pre-war Ukraine was known as the bread basket of the world with its seeds and grains feeding Africa, Europe and Asia. Now, with seaports under blockade, there are thousands of tonnes of food rotting. As Zelenskyy calls for lifting the blockade, a report by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) stated that the ongoing conflict could leave more than 13 million people undernourished in a worst-case scenario.

Who controls what in Ukraine?

Before February 24, the Russian Federation had direct control over the Crimean Peninsula and indirectly administrated the Donbas region through dummy leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk. In the past 100 days, Putin’s troops have managed to occupy one-fifth of Ukraine’s total land area, as revealed by an embattled Zelenskyy on Friday, June 3. Failing to capture the capital Kyiv in the first phase of the so-called military operation, Putin’s army concentrated all their combat on the southern and eastern sides of the country, almost destroying the industrial area of Donbas.

“As of today, about 20% of our territory is under the control of the occupiers, almost 125 thousand square kilometres. This is much larger than the area of all the Benelux countries combined," Zelenskyy said to the Chamber of Deputies of Luxembourg via video link.

Major cities including Kherson (partially), Kharkiv and Mariupol remain occupied by Russians. Notably, the western city of Lviv- which is also the cultural capital of Ukraine- has also been targeted in an attempt by Putin to cut off Ukraine's supplies from the west. Half a million strong Mariupol (pre-war count) has suffered the worst. The ancient city and the largest port of Ukraine on the sea of Azov, Mariupol was one of the first cities to be attacked by Russians. After remaining under an agonising siege for weeks, it was finally captured by Russian last month, with thousands of troops and civilians-including children- being allegedly deported to remote parts of the Russian Federation. As per the military experts, the fall of Mariupol has given Moscow the opportunity to establish a ‘vital’ land corridor between the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia.

Rapes, torture and stories of what Kyiv terms 'genocides' has prompted global bodies to initiate a probe into Russian war crimes. The carnage first came into the limelight after Zelenskyy’s troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin. Mass graves have been discovered across the country.

A chronicle of 100 Days of War in #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/pl7nOfMnt3 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 3, 2022

Was it possible to stop the war?

Interestingly, Kyiv had foreseen a potential Russian invasion back in December. Substantiated by intelligence, the defence minister of the country Oleksii Reznikov had touted that Putin might attempt to take over certain Ukrainian territories in January this year. His stance was not only reiterated by President Zelenskyy but also backed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg who warned the international community against Moscow’s “unclear intentions.”

“There is no certainty, no clarity about exactly what are the Russian intentions, and they may evolve and change,” the NATO chief said. “They’ve done it before,” he had added referring to the Russian Federation’s takeover of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. However, despite repeated calls, nobody paid heed until Putin unleashed his troops against what was once the third-largest nuclear power in the world.

(Image: AP)