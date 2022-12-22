As Russia-Ukraine War Enters 11th Month, Putin Promises Army 'anything That It Asks For'

Speaking at the closing session of the expanded board of the ministry of defence, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to give his army “anything it asks for” in a meeting with Russia’s top military officials as the war in Ukraine enters its 11th month. Putin said there were no “funding restrictions” for the military. “The country, the government will give everything that the army asks for. Everything,” the Russian president added in his address.

Russia is expected to dramatically increase its spending on the military in the next two years, as Putin signals that he is preparing for a prolonged and costly war with Ukraine. Earlier this month, he said the conflict could turn into a “long-term process”, and the Kremlin shows no intention of climbing down from its maximalist goals of regime change in Ukraine, reported The Guardian. Putin’s speech was also an acknowledgement that the mobilisation he announced in September – the first since the second world war – had not gone smoothly.

It was reported that the morale of Russian forces had been relatively low following successful attempts by the Ukrainian army in re-taking parts of the Kharkiv region in September. With a deadly winter setting in, Putin seems to be directing his attention at motivating the troops at the frontlines, especially after the Kremlin reported that it would deploy a military band to boost the morale of the troops on the frontlines. Last week, a report by BBC showed how a Russian soldier who refused to take part in the Ukraine-Russia war was reportedly beaten by Russian soldiers before eventually being sent back home.

Moscow continues developing military potential

In the televised meeting, Putin declared that Moscow would continue developing its military potential and boosting the combat readiness of its arsenal as the war rages. "The armed forces and combat capabilities of our armed forces are increasing constantly and every day. And this process, of course, we will build up on," said Putin. He has recently commissioned a range of weapons and arms that include sophisticated missiles like the ‘Satan II’ hypersonic missile.

Satan II, also known as the RS-28 Sarmat, has the potential to carry at least ten warheads and accurately hit targets at a long distance with its range of 12,000 miles, according to Metro UK. It was test fired earlier this year in April. Discussing Russia’s defence plans, Putin assured his top officials that Moscow will be successful in achieving all the goals of its ongoing conflict in Ukraine, thanks to Russian soldiers and military chiefs, who the Russian president labelled “heroes.” Putin also claimed that NATO nations have been using their full potential against Russia. "It's well known that today the military potential and capabilities of almost all major NATO countries are being actively used against Russia,” he said, while urging officials of the Russian defence ministry to boost its operations by carefully evaluating all the data acquired about NATO forces.