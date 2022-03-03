Intensifying its unprovoked offensive on Ukraine, Russia on Thursday, continued its attacks on several key cities. In the latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network on Thursday, civilians in the Dnipro city can be seen taking up arms to fight the Russian military. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier asserted that this is a war of people and civilians are now out on the streets to defend their motherland. The Russian troops, on the other hand, are escalating their attacks, action and bombarding in major regions of Ukraine.

Ever since the first day of the Russian invasion, President Zelenskyy has been asking Ukrainian nationals to pick up their arms immediately and to join the battle against invading forces. Notably, they have been distributing weapons that they brought in from different European countries and handing them to civilians. In a video accessed by Republic, Ukrainians can be seen setting up a brave front before the Russian troops.

Meanwhile, in a separate video, a Ukrainian flag was seen hoisted in the Bucha district of Kyiv. Several other videos have been surfacing wherein civilians can be seen protesting before the Russian troops by waving Ukrainian flags. Numerous civilians have also blocked access to different roads as Russian military advances in various major cities.

Meanwhile, sources have informed that Russians, who have taken control of Kherson, have been imposing numerous guidelines and restrictions including a curfew. The citizens are allowed to drive cars during the day, and they can only use vehicles provided they want to ship equipment.

Moscow ready for talks to end fight: Lavrov

As the ongoing offensive between Ukraine and Russia transcends into the eighth day, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that Moscow is ready for talks to end the fighting but will continue to press its efforts to destroy Ukrainian military infrastructure. Lavrov said that the Russian delegation submitted its demands to Ukrainian negotiators earlier this week and is now waiting for Kyiv's response in talks set for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has no chance of winning the ongoing war. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This is a true People’s War for Ukraine. Putin has no chance of winning it. On this photo, civilians block Russian invaders in Energodar yesterday. One of hundreds of such photos and videos. We need partners to help Ukraine defend itself. Especially in the air. Close the sky now!"

This is a true People’s War for Ukraine. Putin has no chance of winning it. On this photo civilians block Russian invaders in Energodar yesterday. One of hundreds of such photos and videos. We need partners to help Ukraine defend itself. Especially in the air. Close the sky now! pic.twitter.com/Wv2uLMWrD4 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 3, 2022

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Image: Republic World/AP