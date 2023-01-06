As Russian Ceasefire Comes Into Effect, Reports Of Shelling Emerge From East Ukraine

The commencement of Russia’s ceasefire on Friday was shortly followed by shelling which was heard by locals in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, according to The Telegraph, which cited reports that were published about an hour after the temporary truce was supposed to come into effect.

The ceasefire was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, to allow civilians to take part in church services on Orthodox Christmas. However, outgoing and incoming artillery fire was heard by multiple locals in Bakhmut after 0900 GMT, the time when the 36-hour-long ceasefire was intended to begin.

Furthermore, Ukraine claimed that Russia had violated its own ceasefire by striking the town of Kramatorsk. According to The Guardian, air raid alerts were sent across Ukraine on Friday, and sirens were heard merely hours after Russia announced the armistice.

Earlier on Thursday, Donetsk head Denis Pushilin said that the truce only includes a stoppage in offensive operations, so Russian forces would retaliate in case of being fired upon by the Ukrainian military. Friday’s reports of shelling in Ukrainian regions come a day after Putin declared the Christmas truce.

Putin announces temporary ceasefire

"Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023, until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023, a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine," read a statement issued by the Kremlin.

"Proceeding from the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of hostilities, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and allow them to attend services on Christmas Eve, as well as on Christmas Day," Putin added.

Soon after, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address that the ceasefire had an ulterior motive, and was a “cover” used by Russia to bring in reinforcements and halt the progress made by the Ukrainian army on the battlefield. “They now want to use Christmas as a cover, albeit briefly, to stop the advances of our boys in Donbas and bring equipment, ammunitions and mobilised troops closer to our positions,” Zelenskyy said.