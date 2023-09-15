As Ukraine Conflict Continues To Drag On, Where Is Russia Acquiring Its Weapons From?

As the conflict in Ukraine enters its nineteenth month, questions arise regarding the source of Russia's weapons and ammunition supplies. Recent reports suggest that Russia may be turning to foreign allies to maintain its military capabilities, sparking concerns among Ukraine and its allies.

A report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in April 2023 suggested that Russia may be drawing on Cold War-era and older weapon stocks on the front lines to compensate for potential losses in advanced equipment. The report notes significant losses of modern main battle tanks and highlights supply issues due to sanctions, particularly affecting optical systems and critical components like ball bearings.

North Korea: A potential supplier?

The visit of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un to Russia has raised suspicions that ammunition supplies could be on the discussion table. While the reason for Kim's visit remains undisclosed, it coincides with claims from the US that Russia is attempting to acquire military equipment for its war in Ukraine.

Kim Jong Un expressed his support for Russia's security interests, pledging that the two countries would stand together "in the fight against imperialism."

Iran's alleged role

Iran, another key ally of Russia, faces accusations of supplying deadly drones and ammunition to Russia. Swarms of Shahed 136 drones, believed to be provided by Iran, have been used to attack Ukrainian cities. Additionally, an alleged arms contract seen by Sky News suggests that Iran has sold ammunition to Russia. The document, dated September 14, 2022, reportedly covers artillery and tank shells and rockets, valued at over $1 million.

China's role under scrutiny

China, Russia's largest and wealthiest ally, has consistently denied sending military equipment to Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. However, concerns persist about the possibility of China providing material support to Russia.

The US has warned China of potential consequences if it aids Russia in its war in Ukraine, while reports suggest non-lethal equipment from China may have been sent to Russia.

Russia's weapons stockpile

While Western sanctions have impacted Russia's access to key supplies, Ukraine and its Western supporters should not expect an immediate cessation of hostilities. The report cautions that Russia's numerical advantages, including a large reserve inventory, could enable a protracted war of attrition. To counter this, Western countries must continue providing Ukraine with technologically superior armaments to offset Russia's numerical superiority, even if they rely on inferior weaponry.