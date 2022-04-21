As Ukraine Puts Up Strong Fight In Mariupol, MFA Urges Safe Transit From Azovstal Plant

As Russia's war on Ukraine centres around eastern Ukraine in the strategic port city of Mariupol, Ukraine's forces continue to put up a strong fight in the region, especially as the Ukrainians sheltered in the Azovstal metallurgy plant face inhospitable conditions, without food, medicine and water, the Ukraine Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated. Scores of Ukrainian children, citizens and defenders are trapped inside the plant, which is under constant bombardment, as the need arises for a proper humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the citizens, added the Ministry in a series of tweets.

The Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry said that Russia is acting as a terrorist and demanded the cessation of war crimes against Ukraine and its people. "Ukrainian army keeps fighting in the besieged #Mariupol, ruined by heavy bombardment. The situation on Azovstal is desperate. Hundreds of civilians, children, and injured Ukrainian defenders are trapped in plantʼs shelters. They have almost no food, water, essential medicine."

Russia claims capture of Mariupol

According to the visuals accessed by Republic TV, the Russian soldiers can be seen celebrating using a T-80 tank, after capturing the port city of Mariupol. Earlier, Russia's President Vladimir Putin had announced that the city is under the control of Russian forces. However, Ukraine hasn't issued any statement on the same. Putin has further ordered not to barge into the Azovstal steel plant, the last holdout of the Ukraine forces in the city.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday that “there was and still is an opportunity for Ukrainian troops to lay down their arms and come out via established corridors.”

On the contrary, the Ukraine Foreign Affairs Ministry on Thursday said that it doubted Russia will keep the promise of allowing Ukrainian soldiers and citizens to surrender and said, "#Azovstal is being constantly bombarded by #Russia, despite large number of civilians sheltering there. Ukrainians donʼt trust troops, are afraid of being deported, killed. An urgent humanitarian corridor is needed from the Azovstal plant with guarantees people will be safe."

Meanwhile, Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated on Thursday that her country and others are keeping up the pressure on Russia to allow people out of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and stop striking potential evacuation routes.

