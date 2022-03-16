As US Congress Gives Zelenskyy 3 Standing Ovations, 3 Things US Hasn't Done For Ukraine

"We need you right now... I call on you to do more," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as he addressed the US Congress on Wednesday.

Addressing the Congressmen, the Ukrainian President called for a new alliance, urging all American companies to leave Russia immediately. We propose that the US sanctions all their politicians, leave their market; it is flooded with our blood," he said. "We need new institutions and new alliances to stop the war. I am not only defending Ukraine but fighting for the values of Europe," he added.

While his address was met with 3 separate standing ovations by the US Congress, his demands have fallen largely on deaf ears so far. Here are three things that the US is yet to do, in order to help Ukraine end the war.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky received a standing ovation during his address to US Congress



(Source: Reuters) pic.twitter.com/18hRnFyQfs — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

1. Push NATO to declare Ukraine a no-fly zone

President Zelenskyy has been urging NATO to declare Ukraine a no-fly zone so as to prevent Russian flights from entering its airspace. Underlining that NATO was 'not a part of this conflict', Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg categorically rejected the demand earlier this month, asserting that the only way for the organisation to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, which could turn out to be a 'big' escalation risk.

"We understand the desperation, but we also believe that if we did that, we would end up with something that could lead to a full-fledged war in Europe, involving much more countries and much more suffering," he said.

After NATO's snub, Zelenskyy held a virtual conference with the United States Senate on Saturday, March 5, appealing for a 'no-fly-zone' from the country. The move would not only prevent Russian airstrikes on Ukrainian soil but may also help push back Putin's troops. However, so far, the White House has stood firmly against the demand saying that the move 'could prompt war with Russia', let alone urge NATO to reconsider it.

2. Send fighter jets to Ukraine

Apart from all personal and economic sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin, America needs to provide military aid to Kyiv and Zelenskyy's army for the resistance. The Ukrainian air prowess falls way behind Russia's Sukhoi jets. With America's F-15s, F-16s, F-18s, F-22s, F-35s and other air support, Ukraine's air force could get a much-needed boost.

There has been a growing chorus of lawmakers calling on the Biden administration to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and weapons to bolster its defence against Russia's offensive. On Sunday, the bipartisan, 58-member Problem Solvers Caucus became the latest group of lawmakers to push for Ukraine to receive more military assistance from the US suggesting that it send Stinger missiles, air-defence systems and fighter jets to the war-torn country, CBS News reported. However, a call is yet to be taken by the United States, even as the war enters Day 21.

3. Expedite Joe Biden's intervention

While the US President has sent regular warnings and threats to his Russian counterpart, he has refrained from intervening between the two parties. The war, which was largely fueled by United States' growing dominance over former Soviet ally Ukraine needs a direct intervention from Biden at this point.

The White House has announced that the US President will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face conversations with European leaders amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Even if it seems too little too late, scheduled as it is for March 24, his immediate intervention could have allowed Ukrainians to breathe a sigh of relief, but instead, the Russian onslaught continues.