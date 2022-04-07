In the aftermath of Washington's 'full blocking sanctions' thrust upon Russian President Vladimir Putin's family, the United States has targetted the Kremlin leader's daughter-duo, namely Maria Putina and Katerina Tikhonova. Dragging Russia's first family into the global spotlight, the Joe Biden-led administration, on the pretext of holding 'perpetrators accountable', announced toughened sanction efforts with the European Union and Group of Seven (G7) nations that targeted Russia's central banks and eminent Russians.

It may be noted that the daughters are of Putin's former wife Lyudmila Putina. They were married for several years between 1983 and 2014. While details of their lives are scarce, photos of them as adults have not been made public and Putin hardly referenced them during his presidentship since 2000.

US thrusts heavy sanctions on Putin's daughters

On April 6, the US announced that it is sanctioning Putin's two daughters as part of a new batch of penalties on Moscow and in retaliation to Russia-led 'war crimes' in Ukraine. Terming the decision as 'full blocking sanctions' on Russia's Sberbank and Alfa-Bank, two of its biggest financial entities, and Russian-state-operated enterprises, Biden also signed an order limiting the latest US investment in Russia.

Notably, Biden concerted with the EU to further impose heavy sanctions targeting the family of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Who are Vladimir Putin's daughters? Here are lesser-known facts about the duo

While Putin has kept his family at bay from public scrutiny, he has mentioned that the reason was largely due to 'security concerns'. In an interview with Russian-state-affiliated news agency TASS in October 2020, Putin said, "I know that Western political culture implies family members have to be in the limelight but I believe that we are not in a situation where such theatrics would be appropriate." He had also mentioned his grandkids during the talk and said, "I really enjoy spending time with them."

In another interview in 2015, Putin spoke of his daughters' schooling and confirmed they went to Russian schools. "I never discuss family with anyone," he had said.

Putin's eldest daughter Maria Putina

Maria, sometimes referred to as Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, was born in 1985 in St. Petersburg and she reportedly studied biology at St. Petersburg University. She is a graduate of the Fundamental Medicine Department who currently heads state-funded schemes on genetic research. The programmes have received billions in funding sourced from the Kremlin. Putin is said to 'personally oversee' assignments, the US Treasury Department stated at the time of announcing sanctions.

Though there exists little information about her personal life, Maria is reportedly married to Dutch businessman Jorrit Joost Faassen.

Putin's second daughter Katerina

As compared to Maria, Katerina has been more visible in the public eye, after she and her partner came fifth in a global rock 'n' roll dance event. Born on August 31, 1986, in Dresden, Katerina was born while Putin was stationed as a KGB agent, veiled as a translator in Germany. Said to be a scholar and researcher engaged with public-funded projects at Moscow State University, Katerina is the Deputy Vice-Rector assessing the artificial intelligence institute at the varsity- Innopraktika. As per the US Treasury Department, she also overlooks the Russian defence industry.

In an interview in 2015, Putin's youngest daughter said that she worked at the university as a research student and volunteered often too.

"At the university, work with students is built on involvement. And I, even when I was studying, actively participated in student volunteering," she told news agency Interfax.

Said to have married Kirill Shamalov, a wealthy Russian businessman, in 2013, the couple finalised a divorce in 2018 following reports that the daughter of Putin profited during the wedlock. Also, she holds relevance at the World Rock 'n' Roll Confederation and is said to ace the form of dance.