As West Plans To Send More Military Aid To Kyiv, Russia Warns Of 'significant Escalation'

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to take a more brutal turn, with Russian armies being relentless in their objective of invading Ukraine and western nations throwing massive support in favour of the war-ravaged Ukraine, Moscow has now warned western nations that supplying further weapons to Ukraine will only lead to a "significant escalation" of the conflict.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, said Ukraine "demands more and more weapons," and western nations were "encouraging these demands and professing its readiness to provide such weapons."

He further went on to say, "It’s a dead-end situation: it leads to significant escalation; it leads to more and more NATO countries becoming directly involved in the conflict; but it doesn’t have the potential to change the course of events and will not do so," Peskov told reporters, according to The Guardian report.

Zelenksyy urges for more weapons

Meanwhile, embattled Ukrainian president Zelenskyy has urged the western nations to supply weapons. In his nightly address, Zelenskyy said his Russian counterpart, Putin, wanted to extend the war. He noted that "we have to make time our weapons and speed up the events, speed up the supply and opening of new necessary options for Ukraine," he added.

Zelenskyy's call for more military aid comes at a time when the UK has already confirmed that it will send 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help Ukraine against Russia. Whereas, Germany and the United States have also agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks and 31 M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, reversing the administration's longstanding decision over Zelenksyy's request.

According to The Guardian, Zelenskyy’s close aide, Andriy Yermak, has suggested that the Polish government is ready to send Ukraine F-16 fighters. Yermak said Ukraine had received "positive signals" from Warsaw in a Telegram posting. However, Poland’s prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has already said that he would be careful and would only act in consultation with Nato allies.

Image: AP