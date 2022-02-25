The posts shared on social media platforms regarding the crisis in Kyiv far outnumber Russia's airstrikes in Ukraine. While some of the information shared is true and factual, an alarming spread of misinformation persists as well. Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it is now being claimed on social media that India is trying to establish a rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia at a time when Russian sanctions have plagued Moscow.

"India is figuring out how to establish a rupee payment mechanism for trade with Russia to soften the blow of Western sanction," a Twitterati claimed. A global news agency also did a story on this.

However, the claims turn out to be misleading as the Rupee-Ruble trade was part of a joint statement at the 2018 India-Russia summit. Under the rupee-ruble arrangement, the payment for the S-400 missile system will be done in the Indian Rupee equivalent to the value of the weapon system in the ruble.

This arrangement shields the two countries from unilateral sanctions from the United States, which has imposed multiple sanctions on the use of dollars to trade with Russia. Notably, India is also doing Rupee Rial trade with Iran to bypass US sanctions.

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of the Ukrainian capital

The Putin administration pressed its invasion to the outskirts of the capital Kyiv on Friday following airstrikes on cities and Ukrainian military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides. Explosions were reported before dawn in the capital city and gunfire was reported in the city centre amid Ukraine's president plead for international help to fight back Russia that could topple the elected government, cause massive casualties and impact the global economy.

The invasion, which the US has warned for weeks, amounts to the largest ground war in Europe since World War II. Early on Friday, air raids sirens were sounded in Kyiv, forcing people to move to bunkers and makeshift basement shelters.

Russia launched an offensive on Thursday with a series of missile strikes on cities and military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east; from Belarus to the north and from the southern region of Crimea.