As Russian Warship Moskva Sinks, Here's How It May Impact Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

“Russia’s Special Operation in Ukraine has now turned into what could safely be called World War III”-- this was a statement broadcasted by Kremlin’s mouthpiece Russia 1 TV channel after the warship Moskva sank in the Black Sea.

Named after the river that flows through the country's capital, Moscow, the naval vessel was one of the main assets of President Vladimir Putin's troops in the Black Sea. Military experts have said that its obliteration could significantly impact the Kremlin's already scaled-down ambitions in the ex-Soviet state.

What happened to Moskva?

Moskva was a missile cruiser that was commissioned in 1983 and had been deployed in Syria and Georgia before Ukraine. It also helped in the conduction of peaceful scientific research in the US. Moskva was capable of carrying 16 long-range cruise missiles. Satellite images show that the vessel was 69 miles off the coast of Odesa when it caught fire and, late on Friday, sank while being towed back home. Notably, all the members on board were rescued.

"While being towed... towards the destined port, the vessel lost its balance due to damage sustained in the hull as fire broke out after ammunition exploded. Given the choppy seas, the vessel sank," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Differing claims

Maksym Marchenko, who serves as Governor of the Odesa region claimed that Moskva was stuck by two Neptune missiles launched by Ukrainian forces and suffered serious damage. Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s defense minister, later said he was unable to confirm its fate or if it even had been hit by Zelenskyy’s forces. Russia, meanwhile, has a different narrative.

The Kremlin has blatantly claimed that the blazes on the ship were caused by a fire accident. As the destruction triggered a debate, the cloud cover made it impossible to locate the ship or determine its condition from satellite photos. Even US agencies were unable to confirm Ukraine’s claims.

So it has been confirmed. #Moskva ship sank. Official information from all sides pic.twitter.com/9pqPqGUnFh — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 14, 2022

(Image: AP/Maxar)

What does the sinking of Moskva mean to Russia?

The sinking of Moskva serves a symbolic meaning to both Russia and Ukraine. While it has triggered a significant morale boost to Zelenskyy’s embattled troops, it has dealt a colossal blow to Putin and his soldiers. The incident has also considerably reduced Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea.

However, experts say that it does not dent Russia’s ability and willingness to conduct a military assault on the Ukrainian port city of Odesa. However, with the sinking of the Russian warship, Moscow might face challenges in landing amphibious forces on Ukrainian soil.

