Ashton Kutcher And Other Celebrities Who Lent Support To Ukrainians Amid War With Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, there have been numerous celebrities who have openly stood for the people of Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Angelina Jolie recently took to social media and voiced her support for Ukraine while Ashton Kutcher clearly mentioned in his latest tweet that he stands with the people of Ukraine.

On the other hand, even Priyanka Chopra expressed her concern over people losing their lives amidst the Russia-Ukraine war while describing them as terrifying. Take a look at some of the celebrity artists all over the world who stood for the people of Ukraine.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her concern for the people of Ukraine and stated that she was praying for them. She also shed light on whether everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region and informed that people had begun fleeing their homes to seek safety. The caption read, "Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region. We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment - for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law - cannot be overstated." (sic)



Ashton Kutcher

Taking to Twitter, Ashton Kutcher lent his support to the Ukrainians by assuring them that he is standing with them. Take a look-



I stand with Ukraine — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

Priyanka Chopra

Even the actor, Priyanka Chopra offered her support to the people of Ukraine and stated how it was difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point and added that this was a consequential moment that would reverberate around the world. While sharing a video depicting the war glimpses in Ukraine, she shared a link for everyone who wanted to assist the people of Ukraine.

Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich recently penned a note stating how she was heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in her birthplace of Ukraine. The Resident Evil actor further shed light on how her country and people were being bombed while her friends and family were hiding. Adding to it, she also stated how torn she was as she watched the horror unfolding as her blood and her roots came from both Russia and Ukraine. The note read, "I am heartbroken and dumbstruck trying to process the events of this week in my birthplace of Ukraine. My country and people being bombed. Friends and family in hiding. My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them. I remember the war in my father’s homeland..." (sic).

Regina Spektor

Russian singer Regina Spektor also expressed her feelings on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and stated how in Ukraine there were millions of civilians being pulled into a war in Ukraine and in Russia there we are children being sent to fight and die for no reason. Take a look at what she stated-

