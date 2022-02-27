Ashton Kutcher Extends Support To Wife Mila Kunis' Home Nation Ukraine Amid Russia War

The military move by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine has disrputed the peace of the entire world. Amid this, actor Ashton Kutcher has extented full support to native Ukrainian wife Mila Kunis. On Friday, February 25, the Two and a Half Men fame took to Twitter to stand in solidarity with the country amid Russian invasion.

Ashton Kutcher extends support to Ukraine

"I stand with Ukraine," Kutcher tweeted on the micro-blogging site. For those unaware, his wife Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi Ukrainian SSR, in the Soviet Union. This tweet by Kutcher comes just days after Russia launced a full-scale attack on Ukraine, with explosions heard all around the country. Amid this crisis, citizens are rushed to safety shelters with many even fleeing the country in panic.

I stand with Ukraine — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) February 25, 2022

In a past interview with The Los Angeles Times, Ashton Kutcher's wife Mila revealed that her family migrated to the United States right at the fall of the Soviet Union. She added that her family left the country with mere $250. According to the Black Swan star, they fled from USSR as her parents saw 'no future' in the country for Kunis and her brother. The actor was only 7 years old when she moved to the US.

Apart from Ashton Kutcher, even Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively has extended support to the Ukrainian refugees. The couple have decided to donate $1 million to those who were forced to flee their home country amid the current crisis. The couple released a joint statement via social media to share, "In 48 hours, countless Ukrainians were forced to flee their homes to neighbouring countries. They need protection. @usaforunhcr is providing it. When you donate, we’ll match it up to $1,000,000, creating DOUBLE the support."

Actor Priyanka Chopra, also recently took to Instagram to state that how the current sitatution is 'terrifying'. She articulated, "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future. It’s difficult to comprehend how in the modern world this could escalate to such a catastrophic point."

Image: Instagram/@aplusk