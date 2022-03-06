The Russian-Ukraine war is currently the major global tension. Amid the war, over a million Ukrainians had to flee their homeland in order to stay safe and are currently seeking shelter in neighbouring countries. Amid the crisis, many celebrities are doing their bit to provide them with necessary aid. Hollywood actor Mila Kunis, who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, is raising funds with her actor husband Ashton Kutcher. They began the fundraiser on March 4 and aimed to collect $30 million to help the refugees. They recently gave an update on the fundraiser as they have reached halfway to their goal within two days.

Ashton Kutcher recently took to his Instagram handle to share an update on their fundraiser. The duo revealed they have collected $15 million so far, which makes half of their desired donation goal. In the video, Mila Kunis said, "We just wanted to give you a quick update as to where we are standing with the fundraising. We are halfway through, we're super excited. We wanna say thank you to each and every single one of you. It has been an incredible past 48 hours."

Ashton Kutcher urges people to help Ukrainian refugees

She further introduced Ryan Peterson from Flexport and Ryan Chesky from Airbnb, who are providing all necessary services to the refugees. At last, Ashton Kutcher addressed his fans and mentioned over 30 thousand people have donated so far. He also mentioned how this situation will take the entire world to solve. He said, "We have got over 30 thousand people who have donated to this cause and we're halfway there. We're at 15 million and we're headed to 30 and we're going to make this happen. There are some problems in the world that take a village to solve and there are other problems that take the rest of the world. This is one of those other problems." The caption read, "UPDATE!! 15 million. We are halfway to our goal. Thank you for the support!"

Mila Kunis had Ashton Kutcher started the fundraiser two days ago and promised to match up to $3 million worth of donations. They are aiming for $30 million to help the Ukrainian refugees.

Image: Instagram/@aplusk