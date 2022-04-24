Responding to the sole Indian news agency present in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy detailed his view on NATO's 'strategic mistake' of not entering into an alliance with Kyiv and that his war-ravaged country has outdone itself by continuing to put forth fierce resistance against Russian forces on day 60 of the war.

During a press briefing with media reporters from across the world, Republic TV's Shawan Sen asked Zelenskyy if Asian countries carved any hope for Kyiv and whether NATO or countries in the West 'let him down'.

Zelenskyy responded by admitting that NATO cannot be influenced since it could 'find place, time, and opportunities to accept Ukraine to the alliance'.

Zelenskyy responds to Republic TV's query

Answering Republic TV's query about whether Ukraine has expectations from Asian countries or whether these countries can come to Kyiv's rescue, he said that world order has been evolving and countries that were hostile earlier are 'getting warmer towards' Ukraine.

"And now we can see that leaders' relations are getting warmer towards our state, and that’s our achievement and these leaders also because they are listening and hearing. It’s a difficult task, really difficult task, historically African culture and Asian culture were close to USSR and Russia as well. But you know that any story has come to an end," Zelenskyy replied to Republic TV's Shawan Sen.

"Because now leaders of all African and Asian countries can see that you cannot allow one or another country to violate the world order, cannot allow occupying once’s territory, bring your own rules to other countries or even continents. It’s just impossible, everyone’s afraid. It’s a challenge," he added.

While he admitted that the ongoing war was one against democracy and that the world should unite, he did not avoid stating the harsh outcomes of the Ukrainian crisis and the crises that will amplify.

Speaking about Ukraine's existence as the world's high-grade wheat producer, he said, "Look by the way, what a challenge it is for Asian, for Arab countries, for African, the challenge of blocking the supplies of our crops, crops of grains where we are world leaders of supplies. 110 million tons. 20 million tons is what the market of Ukraine needs, and the other 90 million tons those states just won’t receive. It’s going to be a deficit, some countries maybe even will have famine."

Slamming Russia, he said, "And this state called Russian federation - they did it."