Asian Stock Markets Get Steady As Moscow Signals Towards Easing Tension At Ukraine Border

Bringing major relief to investors, Asian stock markets on Wednesday displayed an upward graph after Moscow said it will be pulling back troops from the Ukraine border. As per reports announced by MSCI, the broadest index of Asia-Pacific, shares outside of Japan spiked by 0.9% in early regional trade today. Japan's Nikkei 225 also soared by 2.1% reflecting rebound days after the consequent fall.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6% to 7,251.50. South Korea's Kospi surged 1.7% to 2,721.09. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 1.4% to 24,686.27, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6% to 3,467.90, AP reported. The S&P 500 rose 1.6% to 4,471.07. The gain snapped a three-day losing streak and nearly made up for all of its losses last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2% to 34,988.84 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite climbed 2.5% to 14,139.76.

“With the positive Wall Street lead, the recovery in risk appetite may continue to play out into the Asia session,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG in Singapore, as quoted by AP.

“In short, provided we get a further pause in geopolitics, we might be able to focus on worrying data instead. But I would tread carefully on the assumption that we will be able to for long,” RaboResearch said in a report, as cited by AP.

In comparison to the positive jump in broader markets, smaller-company stocks outpaced the rising, with bonds yields gaining considerable leaps. The crescendo showed playing catch up with the US and European stocks, which have been sensitive to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

It is to mention that Russia has amassed nearly 1,00,000 troops along the eastern borders of Ukraine, conducting frequent military drills. The large troop concentration has spurred fear of a potential attack on Kyiv. Although, Moscow has repeatedly denied claims of posing a threat to Ukraine's sovereignty.

Meanwhile, as the stocks on Wednesday buoyed in the Asian markets, experts suggested the threat of potential invasion is "far from over," adding that the situation still remains volatile.

Gold prices fall from 8-month peak

As Russia signalled signs of de-escalation to quell the standoff with Kyiv, gold prices slipped below its 8-months high. On Wednesday, the spot gold price fell 0.1% to $1,850.91 per ounce as per Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). In the US, the price of the precious yellow metal dropped 0.2% to $1,852.40.

Gold prices were at their highest since June last year. The developments came as US stock markets slightly upped from week-long slug in the wake of brimming tensions between Russia and Ukraine, where the US has been playing a role of key mediator, unofficially. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin opened gates for the expansion of diplomatic dialogues in a bid to curb the crisis. On Wednesday, US State Secretary Antony Blinken in a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov asserted that Washington is looking forward to receiving a written response from Russia, on the list of draft security guarantees forwarded to the US and NATO.

