At Brussels Summit, Olena Zelenska Lauds 37,000 Women Defending Ukraine Since Onset Of War

On the 108th day of the raging war in Eastern Europe, Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska noted that at least 37,000 "empowered" women are on the battlefield defending Kyiv's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Speaking on the topic of 'Women in Conflict' via video at the International Conference at the European Union (EU), Zelenska proudly stated that about 1,000 women from the aforestated number were rank holders in the Ukrainian armed forces. Recalling the bravery exhibited by Ukrainian women throughout four months of the war, she added, "I am absolutely sure that we, Ukrainian women cannot be called victims. We all have our own stories of resistance."

Zelenska lauded the doctors, nurses, social workers, and all women working relentlessly on the frontlines. She further emphasised that Ukrainian women are "fighting with dignity and fighting as equals." She called on the participants in the Brussels conference and people worldwide "not to look away from Ukraine" even though the war has transcended 100 days. Filled with passion and pride for her countrymen, Zelenska showed portraits of women who became the epitome of Ukrainian defence. She named Oksana Balandina, a nurse who lost her limbs while caring for patients during shelling.

In conclusion, Zelenska thanked European Commission President Charles Michel for hosting her and informed the members how Michel witnessed the carnage in Ukraine "with his own eyes" during his visit last month. She impactfully ended her speech, saying "There is such a popular question: what is your superpower? So, each of our women can answer: My superpower is Ukrainian! Our women are superheroes approaching victory every day of their lives."

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched the "unprovoked" invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after he unilaterally identified two separatist-held regions of Ukraine- Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as Donbass. In the first phase of the war, the invading forces aggressively approached the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, most likely to capture and topple the Ukrainian government, experts said. However, after the botched attempt, the troops focused on the "second phase" of the war, aiming for "liberation" of Donbass region, which holds a mostly Russian-speaking population. Moscow has accused Kyiv of committing "genocide" in the pro-Russian regions.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now lasted for over 100 days, inflicting immense human suffering as millions are forced to leave their homes amid the escalated bombings in nearly all pockets of the ex-Soviet nation. According to estimates by the United Nations, at least 10 million people have been displaced internally and externally since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the "unprovoked" invasion. The mass exodus included over 7 million in the last weeks of May, said the International Organisation of Migration (IOM).

According to a survey conducted by the IOM, "Over 7.1 million were displaced internally by the last week of May." The report further added, that at least 64% of the Ukrainians who left their homes during this period in search of safety also lost their jobs. The geographical scope of the assessment covered the entire territory of Ukraine, all five macro-regions (East, North, Centre, South, and the city of Kyiv) in Ukraine, IOM said.

(Image: AP/OlenaZelenska/Facebook)