At G7, UK Asks Allies To Get Ready For Putin To Use ‘whatever Tools He’s Got Left’ In Kyiv

Western leaders are getting ready for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin may resort to using “whatever tools he’s got left”, such as nuclear threats and cyber-attacks, as a response to an anticipated Ukrainian counter-offensive against Russia, reported The Guardian.

During the G7 Foreign Ministers' Summit in Japan, British officials indicated that they were anticipating Russia's retaliation and emphasised the need to be "prepared" for extreme tactics that Russia may use to maintain its hold on Ukrainian territory.

In the previous month, Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President, declared that Moscow was prepared for any retaliatory action from Ukraine, cautioning that Russia would utilize "absolutely any weapon" if Kyiv tried to recapture Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

Moscow seems to have acknowledged that its forces might soon be on the defensive in Ukraine, as Russia's winter offensive appears to be slowing down.

G7 Foreign Ministers' communique highlights Russian threat

The G7 ministers issued a statement after their two-hour meeting on Monday, condemning Russia's nuclear threats as "unacceptable" and criticizing Putin's plan to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The G7 officials had an "open exchange of views" on how to approach the Ukrainian conflict and discussed future prospects for ending the war.

UK Foreign Office sources told The Guardian that the only way to resolve the conflict in Ukraine is for Putin to withdraw his troops from Crimea and for the West to provide Kyiv with the tools to finish the job. Despite pressure from Ukraine and others to increase military support, the UK believes it is providing what is needed and is already committing its "rainy day fund."

A transatlantic group of former senior diplomats and high-level military advisers stated that the war in Ukraine would become a stalemate unless the West increases its level of military support.

At the G7 summit, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to intensifying, fully coordinating, and enforcing sanctions against Russia, preventing evasion of the measures and targeting third parties supplying weapons to Moscow. Meanwhile, James Cleverly, the foreign secretary, demanded the release of a British-Russian opposition leader after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison by a court in Moscow.

US State Secretary Antony Blinken's G7 bilateral talks with his French counterpart over-ran, prompting speculation that her talks with the US had been difficult. Emmanuel Macron provoked controversy last week when he said Europe should not become a "vassal" to the US on foreign policy. Eastern European governments accused Macron of failing to learn the lessons of the war, and G7 officials stressed that all member nations, including France, were united on the need to prevent Putin's attempts to divide and conquer.

G7 nations including the UK, US, Canada, Japan, and France formed an alliance to develop shared supply chains for nuclear fuel, aimed at pushing Russia out of the international nuclear energy market. The five countries will use their civil nuclear power sectors to undermine Russia's grip on supply chains, cutting off another means for Putin to fund his invasion of Ukraine.