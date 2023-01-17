At Least 7 Killed In Grenade Explosion At Russian Military Facility Near Belgorod City

At least seven people were killed when a grenade exploded at a Russian deployment center in the vicinity of the Russian city of Belgorod. "Four of the people who had been considered missing were found dead. The death toll has thus risen to seven,” the Russian emergency service said in a statement, according to Interfax Russia.

Search and rescue personnel have been deployed to the scene to look for four other servicemen who are currently missing. The explosion comes merely three days after a Russian serviceman blew up a grenade and caused a fire in a military facility located in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Previous accidents at Russian military facilities

The incident, which occurred on January 14, killed three servicemen, wounded 16, and eight people went missing. According to Newsweek, the grenade went off when the sergeant was attempting to "establish authority.” Local emergency services said that the fire occurred "as a result of the unintentional detonation of a hand grenade by a sergeant in a dormitory.” "Sixteen servicemen, including the culprit, have been taken to hospital. Three more died," it added.

Furthermore, another accident took place on the evening of January 12 when a service team was repairing a tank in Belgorod but accidentally ended up blowing up a T-72 tank, according to Baza, a Russian Telegram channel that often posts about security issues and updates. A blaze erupted at the tank repair facility due to a violation of safety rules, which in turn caused ammunition to blow up, thus destroying a tank and damaging two others. According to Baza, no casualties were reported in the incident.