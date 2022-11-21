At Least Six Killed In Russian Attacks On South-east Ukraine As War Rages On

At least six people were killed as Russian troops released their arsenal to attack Ukraine’s southeast region. Russians have employed drones, heavy artillery, rockets, and warplanes that have killed six civilians and wounded six others, according to the Ukrainian President’s office,

As reported by the Associated Press, in the Zaporizhzhia region, which is still under Russia's siege, artillery struck 10 towns and villages.

Russian attacks on south-east Ukraine

In the Russia-Ukraine war, the death toll has reached 10 people including three children. 40 Russian missiles damaged several high-rise buildings, homes, and a power line in Nikopol which is located across the Dnipro River from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. As pointed out by many, when Russia retreated from Kherson city they were moving to a more advantageous location which we can witness now with this current attack on Southeast Ukraine.

Moscow has intensified its attack on the eastern Donetsk region because of the humiliating withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson. On November 18, Russia’s defence ministry said that "its forces took control of the village of Opytne and repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive to reclaim the settlements of Solodke, Volodymyrivka, and Pavlivka." The regional governors of Ukraine claimed that "The city of Bakhmut – a key target of Moscow’s attempt to seize the whole region of Donetsk – remains the scene of heavy fighting."

The situation in Ukraine is worsening because of the constant shelling from the Russian troops. The electricity chief of Ukraine has warned that there might be an hours-long power outage because Moscow has zeroed in on Ukraine's energy infrastructure with heavy artillery that has interrupted supplies to as much as 40% of the country’s people at the onset of winter. With the increase in freezing temperature, Ukraine will have to brace itself for worse, said grid operator Ukrenergo.