As the Russia Ukraine war continues, a total of 53 United Nations member states on Tuesday condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In a joint statement, the member states along with the European Union Delegation at the UN slammed Russia for its actions and reaffirmed their support to the people of Ukraine. According to the joint statement, the member states of the UN showed deep concern for the safety of civilians in Ukraine, including women and girls.

The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Albania to the United Nations in NY took to their Twitter handle to share a copy of the joint statement from the UN member states. “United in a joint statement, Albania with 52 other UN Member States and the EU at UN condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine,” it said. The statement came as the member states were in attendance at the 66th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women at the United Nations in New York.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the unprovoked aggression against Ukraine by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, in grave violation of international law, including the principles of the UN Charter. We urge Russia to immediately and without conditions stop its aggression and withdraw its forces from the territory of the sovereign state of Ukraine as defined by its internationally recognized borders,” the joint statement read.

Furthermore, it also slammed Belarus for siding with Russia in the war. “We also condemn the involvement of Belarus in this aggression against Ukraine. We call on both Russia and Belarus to abide by their obligations under international law, including the UN Charter, international humanitarian law and international human rights law,” the statement shared by the member states of UN read.

UN member states along with EU at UN call for women safety in Ukraine

“Russia's aggression against Ukraine is resulting in a significant human rights and humanitarian crisis on the civilian population, particularly on the lives and livelihoods of women and girls - a pattern in all armed conflicts. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians in Ukraine, including women and girls,” it said. Speaking about the women’s plights in the war-ridden country, the member states noted that they, "are appalled by reports of alleged sexual violence perpetrated by Russian armed forces."

Speaking about women's safety, the joint statement noted that the members must ensure local civil society organisations including women's movements and women's rights organisations on the ground have the resources to meet the needs of women and girls. The member states echoed the UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous and Special Representative Pramila Patten’s calls to the Russian Federation to stop their offence on Ukraine. It further appealed to Putin-led Moscow to commit to keeping the rights of women and girls affected by the war.

