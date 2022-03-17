At UN, Smriti Irani Avers India Remains At Forefront Of Women's Development & Empowerment

India has remained at the forefront of women empowerment at the socio-economic and political platform, said Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani at the 66th session of the UN Commission on Status of Women (UNCSW). Addressing the session on Wednesday, the Union Minister highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has also been witnessing a "rapid transition from women's development to women-led development." "We have developed a multi-pronged approach in our strategy," Irani said.

She also underscored aspects of the expansion of women in the socio-economic and political front in India. Providing statistical data on female literacy, sex ratio, female ownership of land, houses and bank accounts, and women's participation in the Parliament, she said, "We are firmly committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination, disadvantages, and violence against women." She also noted that the aforementioned commitments form the "fundamental framework" to India's aspiration of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat.'

"This is the fundamental framework that underpins our development story in which women's agency and leadership plays a key role in the realization of our aspiration of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', that is an India that is self-reliant, not just for our own sake, but in the interest of the global community in the post-COVID world," the minister said.

It is to mention that the Commission on Status of Women (UNCSW) is the apex body, globally, that is dedicated to overseeing gender equality and women empowerment. The intergovernmental commission was established under the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on June 21, 1946.

Irani hails female healthcare workers for role in handing COVID-19

Recalling the tough times during the second wave of COVID-19, Irani hailed the resilience and service of over 6 million Indian female frontline workers. "I pay homage to...those who have protected our communities during the pandemic." She also thanked the Indian female scientists who have immensely contributed to the development of the vaccines and test kits in India.

Irani also underlined the steps undertaken by the Indian government to mitigate the gender gap and promote equality in India. "The government has taken various steps to ensure women in India are educationally, socially, economically and politically lifted," she said.

Notably, India has introduced the Gender Inclusion Fund under the New Education Policy (NEP). In addition, there are also provisions in the new labour codes to promote female employment and encourage the participation of women in unconventional sectors like mining and defence.

(Image: AP/ANI/PTI)