Raising grave concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine following the military operation by Russia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday asserted that the people in the war-torn country desperately need peace. Notably, the statement from Guterres came during the emergency UN General Assembly session that was held on Wednesday amid a deteriorating situation in Ukraine. It is worth mentioning that the UNGA voted to demand that Russia must stop its offensive in Ukraine and withdraw all troops. During the emergency session, from world powers to tiny island states, all stood firmly against Russia's aggression upon its neighbouring country, Ukraine. The vote was 141 to 5, with 35 abstentions.

The #UNGA has spoken and the message is loud and clear:



End hostilities in Ukraine — now.



Silence the guns — now.



Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy — now. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 2, 2022

During the emergency conference, partaking countries condemned Moscow's action on the strongest terms and demanded an immediate halt to Russia’s use of force. It also sought the complete and unconditional withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders. Meanwhile, reacting to the staunch take of countries on Moscow's aggression, Guterres said, "Today's resolution reflects that world will stand for humanitarian sufferings of Ukraine." Furthermore, he demanded that "the sovereignty of Ukraine should be respected by silencing the gun".

2,000 Ukrainian civilians killed in war

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. Until then, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called his Russian counterpart to meet him, seeking a resolution to avert the war. However, on February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine, resulting in the heavy shelling and killing of more than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians. According to Ukraine’s emergency service, the ongoing conflict destroyed hundreds of structures including transport facilities, hospitals, kindergartens and homes.

On Sunday, the Security Council voted to call for an emergency special session of the 193-member UN General Assembly on Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The measure convening the General Assembly session was adopted by a vote of 11 in favour, with Russia voting against, and China, India, and the United Arab Emirates abstaining. On Tuesday, the UN Secretary-General during the 11th Emergency Special Session on Ukraine said "enough is enough" and demanded immediate withdrawal of Russian troops. "Escalating violence is resulting in civilians' death. Enough is Enough, soldiers need to move back to barracks, civilians must be protected," Guterres had said on Tuesday.

