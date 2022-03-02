At UNGA, US Envoy Warns Belarus To Stop Supporting War; Blames Putin For Ukraine Violence

As the war continues to escalate in Ukraine, where residential complexes have turned into battlegrounds and innocent civilians are being assassinated by Russia, US Ambassador at UNGA Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Wednesday reiterated their stand on the intensifying bloodshed in Ukraine and pinned the blame on Moscow for leading an ‘Unprovoked, Unconditional Aggression.’

Her remarks came in the ongoing emergency session in the United Nations General Assembly. In a stern speech, she vociferously called out Russia to immediately suspend its military operations in Ukraine and asked them to ‘Respect the sovereignty of Ukraine.’

US envoy at UNGA warns Belarus to stop supporting war

Taking note of the dreadful and gory images floating in from war-torn Ukraine, US Envoy highlighted how Russian forces are conducting massive airstrikes in residential areas of eastern Ukraine including Kharkiv and Kherson. Thomas in her speech reflected upon the deliberate deadly attacks being conducted on buildings, and shellings on the Kindergarten and hospitals. US envoy further admonished Russian Ally Belarus for refraining from supporting Moscow’s ill-intentioned offensive on Kyiv and urged the country to ‘stop supporting the war.’

Putin responsible for unprovoked war and mass-scale destruction: US at UNGA

Calling for an immediate cessation of violence, Linda slammed President Putin for initiating the unseemly war and added that Kremlin is responsible for mass-scale destruction, loss of life and extensive human crisis.

In her speech, UN Envoy underscored, how Moscow, despite bearing heavy economic sanctions globally, which can have an indelible impact on its economy has not deterred from its plan to annexe Ukraine.

She said, Russia had increased brutality in Kyiv and President Putin is adamant to wreak havoc in Ukraine, notwithstanding all the diplomatic talks and measures. Pledging global support to Ukraine, which is bravely facing adversities, US Envoy highlighted that people in Moscow, as well as other parts of the globe, have protested in support of Ukraine and have demanded an immediate cessation of violence.

Linda Greenfield further demanded the release of thousands of protesters detained in Moscow and claimed that ‘these are the protests of peace.’ She further underlined that the United States and its allies choose to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainian people during the time of crisis. This comes in as on the Seventh-day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the RIA agency reported that the Russian Armed Forces have taken full control of the southern city of Kherson in Ukraine. In a photo doing the rounds on social media, a huge convoy of Russian troops could be seen in Kherson city, located just above Crimea.