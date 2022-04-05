At UNSC, Antonio Guterres Calls For 'independent Investigation' Into Bucha Killings

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed the UNSC session on Tuesday calling the Ukraine war one of the 'greatest challenges to international order and global peace'. Recalling the defining images from the Bucha killings, Guterres called for an independent investigation to guarantee effective accountability. The UN chief also informed that more than 10 million people had been displaced in just one month, the fastest since the second World War.

"War in Ukraine is one of the greatest challenges ever to the international order and global peace architecture founded on the UN Peace Charter. Because of its intensity and consequence, we are dealing with a full-fledged invasion on several fronts of one member state of the United Nations Ukraine by another- the Russian Federation in violation of the UN charter. The war has led to the loss of lives and the massive destruction of civilian structures," said the UN chief.

"I will never forget defining images of civilians killed in Bucha and I immediately call for an independent investigation to guarantee effective accountability. Russian offensive has led to the displacement of 10 million people displaced in just 1 month, the fastest since World War-2," he added.

Further, the UN chief underlined the effect of the war on the price of food, energy, and fertilizers and how it had disrupted the supply chains, putting immense pressure on the developing world which is already on verge of collapse after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire. Our analysis indicates that 74 developing countries are particularly vulnerable. We are already seeing countries move from vulnerability to crisis. War in Ukraine must stop now. We need serious negotiations for peace. I urge the council to do everything in its power to mitigate and end the war in Ukraine," he concluded.

Russia denies Bucha killings in UNSC

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the macabre of death and destruction in the city. As per the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians have been found in Bucha, Irpin, and other towns and villages, however, the exact number is expected to be much higher".

On Tuesday, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations seemingly took a dig at Ukraine in the UNSC by saying that the 'corpses lying on the streets did not exist until Russian armed forces arrived'.

Vasily Nebenzya remarked, "Corpses lying on the streets of Bucha did not exist until Russian troops arrived. But, of course, the whole world knows that the dead bodies of civilians on the streets of peaceful towns appear just after the arrival of the Russian army. That's it, not the other way round."