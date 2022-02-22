At UNSC, China Calls For Restraint; Backs 'diplomatic Solution' To Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Amid the worsening Russia-Ukraine crisis, China on Tuesday urged all parties to exercise restraint and backed international efforts for a diplomatic resolution. During the UN Security Council meeting, Zhang Jun- China's permanent representative to the UN opined that the present situation was a result of many complex factors. He stressed the need to avoid violence and instead address concerns based on "equality and mutual respect". Moreover, the diplomat stated that global disputes should be resolved via peaceful means in accordance with the UN charter.

China's permanent representative to the UN Zhang Jun remarked, "China has been paying close attention to the latest developments of the situation in Ukraine. We fully elaborated on our position at the previous two meetings of the Security Council on this topic. At present, all parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions. We welcome and encourage every effort for a diplomatic solution and call on all parties concerned to continue dialogue and consultation and seek reasonable solutions to address each others' concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect."

He added, "The current situation in Ukraine is a result of many complex factors. China always takes position according to the merits of the matter itself. We believe that all countries should solve international disputes by peaceful means in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter". Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and reiterated the necessity to preserve the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

I spoke with People's Republic of China State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. I underscored the need to preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) February 22, 2022

Russia-Ukraine crisis

The tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalated on Monday after Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR) and the Luhansk People’s Republic (LNR). Located in eastern Ukraine, these regions have been under the control of Russia-backed separatists since 2014. Moreover, Russian troops have already entered the aforesaid areas Russian troops to perform so-called "peacekeeping functions". The Russian President's decision was immediately condemned by US President Joe Biden who signed an executive order prohibiting investment in DNR and LNR.

In an address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy affirmed that Russia had violated the sovereignty and territorial integrity of his country. Furthermore, he contended that recognizing the "independence" of Donetsk and Luhansk could imply Russia's unilateral withdrawal from the Minsk agreements. This development assumes significance amid claims by the US and EU countries that Russia might invade Ukraine in the next few days.