Considering the humanitarian requirements in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, Ambassador of India to United Nations, TS Tirumurti, said that India has decided to provide urgent relief supplies, including medicines to the war-hit country, which is expected to be despatched tomorrow. Speaking at the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine, he said that there is an urgent and pressing humanitarian situation developing in Ukraine.

He mentioned that at times of conflict, the safety and well-being of civilians including women, children and the elderly will remain the highest priority. "We are of the view that core principles of humanitarian assistance should be fully honoured," he added.

Tirumurti noted that India remains deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Ukraine where the situation is getting intensified with Russia continuing military operations.

"Our considered call for an immediate cessation of violence and an end to all hostilities is an urgent imperative", TS Tirumurti highlighted this stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advocated this strongly in his recent conversations with the leadership of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Tirumurti further expressed deep concern for the safety and security of Indian nationals including students, stranded in Ukraine. He mentioned that due to recent developments on the ground at the border crossings, the Indian evacuation process has been adversely affected. He further informed that senior Ministers of the Indian government are deployed as Special Envoys to Ukraine's neighbouring countries as the safety of Indian nationals is of paramount importance.

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, Ukraine’s armed forces continue to defend Russian troops, retain control of key cities, and further slow Russia’s advance towards the country's capital, Kyiv.

Russian and Ukrainian officials concluded a critical round of talks on Monday near the border with Belarus.

