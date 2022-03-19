At UNSC, India Backs Convention Banning Usage Of Biological Weapons In War

Amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war, on Friday at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India backed the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), which bans the use of biological weapons. India stood in favour of the convention and said that it is important to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

In response to UN Under-Secretary-General for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu's remarks on biological activities in Ukraine, India said, "India attaches high importance to the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) as a key global and non-discriminatory disarmament Convention, prohibiting an entire category of weapons of mass destruction."

It's important to ensure full and effective implementation of the BTWC in letter and spirit. We also believe that any matter relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention and through consultations and cooperation: India at UNSC pic.twitter.com/4s93SYiTkH — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2022

While speaking at the UNSC, India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the Security Council asserted, "We also believe that any matter relating to obligations under the BTWC should be addressed as per the provisions of the Convention and through consultations and cooperation between the parties concerned."

The statements come amid the allegation by Russia against the United States of "biological weapons in Ukraine". Russia convened a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York yesterday to discuss a draft law that it has proposed on humanitarian aid in Ukraine. However, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, during her turn at the meeting, accused Russia of a false flag operation.

Referring to Russia's assertions of producing bioweapons in Ukraine, she proceeded to say that Russia is spreading conspiracy theories and is utilising its rhetoric to plot a false flag attack and blame others for doing the same. She further added that Russia's disinformation is well-known to be a sign of desperation.

The Advisor to the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak, stated that on March 18, an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council was called at the request of Russia, with an extremely cynical and false agenda on new facts of US military and biological activity in Ukraine. He claimed that Russia tried to present new facts related to US military-biological activity in Ukraine, but the UNSC rejected the claims of Russia.

Biolabs

Earlier in March, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed new findings after investigating documents obtained from experts from Ukrainian laboratories. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Russian armed forces' radiation, chemical, and biological defence, said that Pentagon built a network of over 30 biological laboratories in Ukrainian territory.

Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC)

The Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC), or the Biological Weapons Convention is a disarmament treaty that effectively bans biological and toxin weapons by forbidding their development, production, acquisition, transfer, stockpiling and use. The Convention became effective on 26 March 1975. It is pertinent to mention that BTWC also mandates the elimination of existing biological weapons and prohibits developing, stockpiling or using biological and toxin weapons. It also puts a ban on an entire category of weapons of mass destruction (WMD).