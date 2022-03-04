India on March 4, Friday, addressed the UN Security Council's session expressing regret over the worsening situation in Ukraine. TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations asserted that the country attaches 'highest importance' to the safety of nuclear facilities, as any accident may have severe consequences. Expressing concern over the humanitarian crisis and the safety of Indians stranded in the war-ridden nation, he stressed that differences must be resolved through 'sustained dialogue and diplomacy'.

"It is regrettable that the situation in Ukraine has worsened. We continue to carefully follow developments regarding the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power reactors and facilities. India attaches the highest importance to ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities as any accident involving the nuclear facilities may have severe consequences," said TS Tirumurti.

"India accords the highest priority to the discharge by the IAEA of its safeguards and monitoring activities, in accordance with its Statute in an effective, non-discriminatory and efficient manner. This council must acknowledge that there is a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine where a lot of civilians including Indian students are stuck. Differences must be resolved through sustained dialogue and diplomacy," he added.

While we're discussing nuclear dimension of this conflict, there is a pressing humanitarian crisis confronting us in #Ukraine, where safety of civilians including 1000s of Indians is at stake. We hope that 2nd round of talks b/w 2 sides leads to safe humanitarian corridor: India pic.twitter.com/4yIyMDDzZj — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

UNSC convenes emergency meeting after Zaporizhzhia attack

The UN Security Council has called for an urgent meeting following the seizing of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant by Russian forces. With the war entering the 9th day, the Russian military occupied Europe's largest nuclear plant after a fierce gun battle, posing as a massive hazard. The incident brought back the nightmares of the Chernobyl disaster, considered to be one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.

Shortly after, British PM Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stating that he will call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.

URGENT



Today the UN #SecurityCouncil will have an emergency meeting on the situation of the nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia in #Ukraine



Follow live here today at 11 am EST and @UNWebTV pic.twitter.com/ksiYBRtrUu — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) March 4, 2022

In the last UNSC session, India had abstained from voting on a resolution sponsored by the United States deploring Russia’s actions in the strongest terms. Explaining its abstention, India’s permanent representative at the UN, T S Tirumurti said, "India's deeply disturbed by the recent turn of developments in Ukraine. We urge that all efforts are made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities."

Earlier today, March 4, India also abstained from voting in the UN Human Rights Council that has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The 47-member Council voted on a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in Ukraine. The resolution was adopted with 32 votes in favour, two against (Russia and Eritrea) and 13 abstentions, including India, China, Pakistan, Sudan and Venezuela.

Image: AP, ANI