At UNSC Meet, US Accuses Russia Of False Flag Operation And Spreading Conspiracy Theories

Russia convened a United Nations Security Council meeting in New York this afternoon (local time) to discuss a draft law that it has proposed on humanitarian aid in Ukraine. However, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations, during her turn at the meeting accused Russia of a false flag operation.

Referring to Russia's claims of producing bio weapons on Ukrainian soil, she went on to say that Russia is spreading conspiracy theories and is using its rhetoric to plot a false flag attack and accuse others of doing the same. She further added that Russia's disinformation is well-known to be a sign of desperation. That is the truth, and the United States will continue to make sure the rest of the world knows it, Greenfield concluded.

She stated, "Ukraine does not have a biological weapons program. There are no Ukrainian biological weapons laboratories – not near Russia’s border, not anywhere. There are only public health facilities, proudly supported and recognized by the U.S. Government, the World Health Organization, and other governments and international institutions."

Greenfield further added that Russia has in fact long maintained a biological weapons programme that is illegal under international law. Russia has a well-documented history of employing chemical weapons, she added.

The US envoy claimed, "It was Russian operatives who poisoned Alexei Navalny and Sergey and Yulia Skripal with nerve agents. It is Russia that continues to support the Assad regime in Syria and shield it from accountability when the UN... have confirmed that Assad has repeatedly used chemical weapons over the past several years."

Russia accuses US & Ukraine of breaching Biological Weapons Convention

According to Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kyiv and Washington are breaching the convention on the Prohibition of Biological and Toxin Weapons (BTWC), also known as the Biological Weapons Convention. The Russian representative alleged at the UN Security Council meeting that there is proof of "dangerous military-biological activities" in the center of Eastern Europe.

According to the Russian envoy, "Components of biological weapons were created on the Ukrainian territory... our Ministry of Defence is receiving more material about the unlawful activities carried out by the Pentagon on Ukrainian territory."

Image: AP